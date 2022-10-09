T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe Warm-Up Match Rescheduled

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixture between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe has been rescheduled and will now be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday, 11 October at 14h30 local time.

The match was to be played on Monday, 10 October at 19h00 at the same venue as per the original schedule but the change has had to be carried out following a change in Zimbabwe’s travel schedule.

The eight teams featuring in the first round of the 16-team tournament play their warm-up fixtures from 10-13 October in Melbourne. The Junction Oval is the other venue that will host practice matches for the first round.

The warm-up fixtures for teams who have direct entries in the Super 12s will be played at two venues in Brisbane – the Gabba and the Allan Border Field – on 17 and 19 October.

The complete warm-up fixtures:

10 Oct – West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval, 11h00

10 Oct – Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval, 15h00

11 Oct – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG, 14h30

11 Oct – Namibia v Ireland, MCG, 19h00

12 Oct – West Indies v Netherlands, MCG, 19h00

13 Oct – Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval, 23h00

13 Oct – Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval, 15h00

13 Oct – Scotland v UAE, MCG, 19h00

17 Oct – Australia v India, The Gabba, 14h00

17 Oct – New Zealand v South Africa, Allan Border Field, 14h00

17 Oct – England v Pakistan, The Gabba, 18h00

17 Oct – Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field, 18h00

19 Oct – Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba 13h00

19 Oct – Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field, 18h00

19 Oct – New Zealand v India, The Gabba, 18h00

