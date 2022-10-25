T20 World Cup 2022: 'Suryakumar Yadav Forced the World to Talk About Him' - Kapil Dev

Legendary India captain Kapil Dev heaped praise on middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav and suggested that he forced the world to talk about his performance. Suryakumar has become an integral part of India’s limited-overs setup for the past year. His inclusion has solved India’s issues at the number 4 spot where they were struggling for the past few years.

The Men in Blue struggled miserably in 2021 T20 WC where they batted with a conservative approach and relied heavily on their top 3 – KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The overreliance on the top 3 also cost them the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 ODI World Cup.

However, the emergence of Suryakumar has allowed India to embrace a fearless approach with bat, especially in the T20I format.

Speaking on the sidelines of a promotional event, Kapil said that no one thought that SKY will become such an impact player but he displayed his talent to force the world to talk about him.

“In fact, no one ever thought about Yadav being an impact player in the future, but he did great with his batting and forced the world to talk about him,” said Dev.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain further hailed Suryakumar and said that his inclusion has made the Indian batting line-up strong which already has a solid top 3.

“Now, we can’t think about India without him. Having a batter like Suryakumar in the team in the company of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, a team automatically becomes strong,” Dev added.

Suryakumar entered the T20 World Cup as the second-best batter in the format in the ICC rankings released last week. He is the highest-ranked Indian batter in the listing as KL Rahul (13), Virat Kohli (15) and skipper Rohit Sharma (16) are other prominent Indian names in the Top 20.

The 32-year-old failed to start the 2022 T20 WC campaign on high as Suryakumar was dismissed on 15 against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, a Virat Kohli masterclass helped India register a 4-wicket win on the final ball of game. The Men in Blue will next face Netherlands on November 27 in Sydney.

