T20 World Cup 2022: Team India Arrives in Australia, Begins Training in Perth - See Photo

Team India has arrived in Australia for the much-awaited T20 World Cup, starting next week. The Men in Blue will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan a couple of weeks later at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). However, the Indian contingent arrived Down Under well in advance to acclimatize to the condition and have proper practice before heading into the showpiece event.

The team underwent their first training session at the WACA stadium in Perth. Rohit Sharma and Co train under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid and have several practice matches lined up before the main event.

The BCCI on Friday shared a picture from Team India’s training session at Perth.

“Hello and welcome to WACA. #TeamIndia are here for their first training session,” the tweet read.

Hello and welcome to WACA 🏟 #TeamIndia are here for their first training session. pic.twitter.com/U79rpi9u0d — BCCI (@BCCI) October 7, 2022

Rohit & Co left for Australia in the wee hours of Thursday. A video of the team departing from the Mumbai airport shows the likes of KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya alighting the team bus and heading inside the airport. Also among the presence was Virat Kohli who is expected to be the mainstay of Team India’s batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

As of now, the team is stationed in Perth. They will soon be travelling to Sydney where they are scheduled to play two warm-up games against New Zealand and hosts Australia before taking on Pakistan in the all-important opener on October 23.

The BCCI had named a 15-man squad on September 12 with Rohit leading the side and KL Rahul being his deputy. The line-up also includes frontline batters in Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav while the list of all-rounders includes Pandya, Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda.

The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal form the bowling unit. Unfortunately, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will miss out due to a back injury. He was constantly monitored by the board’s medical but didn’t regain fitness within the given timeframe.

The list of stand-by players includes Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar. It’s yet to be seen who gets included in the 15-man squad as Bumrah’s replacement.

