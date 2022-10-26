T20 World Cup 2022: Wasim Jaffer compares Marcus Stoinis with Lagaan’s Bagha After Record Innings

Defending champions of the T20 World Cup Australia registered a convincing win against Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday. Australia were propelled to an impressive win by allrounder Marcus Stoinis who played a blistering knock of 59 runs off just 18 balls.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer celebrated Stoinis’ special knock in his unique style. he posted a short video clip from the iconic movie Lagaan and compared the Aussie to Bagha – a character from the movie.

Reacting to the tweet, users praised Jaffer’s sense of humour.

And fans were also in awe of Stoinis and marvelled at his spectacular knock in a high-pressure game.

“God. I too had this scene in my mind while he is playing,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Stoinis made Sri Lankan bowlers look like KACCHRA.”

The hosts were clinical with both the bat and the ball in the crucial Group 1 encounter. Australian skipper Aaron Finch elected to field first after winning the toss.

Sri Lanka’s top-order struggled against the quality Australian pace attack. Apart from Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka, no other Lankan batter could contribute much. Even Nissanka’s knock of 40 runs off 45 balls left much to be desired.

Sri Lanka managed to put up 157 runs on the board, courtesy of Asalanka’s 38 runs off just 25 balls.

While chasing a tricky total, Australia didn’t start too well as David Warner was dismissed in the fifth over. Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell also got out after getting set.

Stoinis walked in when Glenn Maxwell was dismissed by Chamika Karunaratne in the 13th over.

And he snuffed out Sri Lanka’s faint hopes of a win.

The big-hitting Stoinis took on Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga and smashed towering sixes off Sri Lanka’s premier spinners to guide his team to a rather comfortable victory in the end.

He also set the record for the fastest fifty in a T20I by an Australian as he got to the milestone in just 17 deliveries.

