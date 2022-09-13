'Would've Picked Him Ahead of Pant': Ex-Pak Spinner Calls Samson's Snub 'Unfair', Asks 'What Wrong Has He Done'

Sanju Samson was once again trending on Twitter after the BCCI announced squads for the T20 World Cup 2022, along with the bilateral series against South Africa and Australia at home. Surprisingly, the Kerala cricketer wasn’t there in any of the squads as the selectors went ahead with the likes of Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik.

A section of fans and a few former cricketers were baffled to see Sanju getting snubbed for one more time. Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria was of the opinion that the 27-year-old should have been considered ahead of Rishabh Pant in the T20 World Cup squad.

Reviewing India’s squad in his latest YouTube video, Kaneria highlighted that Sanju hasn’t been given enough opportunities by selectors. He added that the wicketkeeper-batter has done well in whatever limited chances he has got.

“It is a bit unfair for someone like Sanju Samson. He should have been considered for the T20 World Cup squad. What has he done wrong to not find a place? He has also been ignored for India’s home series against Australia and South Africa. I would have gone for Samson instead of Rishabh Pant,” Kaneria said.

Despite being backed by Rohit Sharma earlier this year, the wicketkeeper-batter was side-lined yet again. Prior to the Sri Lanka T20Is at home in March, the Indian skipper had said that Sanju has a lot of potential and the management is seeing him as a match winner.

“As a team management, we see a lot of potential, we see a lot of talent and we see a lot of match-winning abilities in that individual (Sanju Samson),” Rohit Sharma had said.

“His back-foot play is superb, some of the shots you must have seen during the IPL, the pick-up pull, the cut shots, standing and delivering over bowler’s head. Those kinds of shots are not easy to play and I believe when we go to Australia, you need that kind of shot-making ability and Samson does have it in him. I just hope that he utilises his potential to the maximum,” he added.

Talking about the Indian squad, Avesh Khan is the lone member of the Asia Cup squad who seems to have been snubbed while Ravindra Jadeja is out with injury. Deepak Chahar and young spinner Ravi Bishnoi have been named on the standby list alongside Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Iyer.

