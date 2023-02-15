T20 World Cup 2023: Deepti Sharma Becomes First Indian Player to Pick 100 T20I Wickets

Spinner Deepti Sharma became the first Indian to claim 100 wickets in T20 Internationals as she claimed three scalps against West Indies in the Women’s T20 World Cup clash. With the first two wickets, she pipped Poonam Yadav to become the leading wicket-taker for India while the third scalp her to enter the special 100 club.

She is the only Indian in both men’s and women’s T20Is to claim 100 wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker for India in men’s T20I - 91.

Also Read | ‘Shreyas Iyer Had a Long Session Today, Will Take Call After a Couple of Days of Training’: Rahul Dravid

She claimed the wickets of Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle and Afy Fletcher to script the history on Wednesday as India restricted Bangladesh to 118/6 in 20 overs.

The right-arm spinner entered the T20 World Cup with 96 wickets and she took just two matches to enter the elite list. She is the ninth women’s cricketer to claim 100 wickets in T20Is, Anisa Mohammad is at the top of the list with 125 scalps, while Nida Dar is at second with 121.

Meanwhile, Deepti found a home in Lucknow as UP Warriorz signed her for a whopping INR 2.6 crore in the Women’s Premier League Auction on Monday in Mumbai. The 25-year-old has emerged as the match-winner for the Indian team with both bat and the ball in recent times which helped him attract several bids in the inaugural WPL Auction.

India vs West Indies, Women’s T20 World Cup Live Score

Starting from a base price of INR 50 lakh, Deepti was involved in a tight tussle between Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. UP Warriorz then made a surprise first bid at INR 2.2 crore and eventually signed the all-rounder.

“Obviously it is a nice opportunity. I will look to do well for the UP team. I am looking forward to it. This is a new beginning because we were waiting for this for a long time. My role will be to do well. Works well for all Indian players, who were waiting for it. Will aim to contribute to the UP team," Deepti said to the broadcasters.

Get the latest Cricket News here