T20 World Cup 2023: Smriti Mandhana Doubtful for Opener Against Pakistan

India batter Smriti Mandhana may be doubtful for the 2023 T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan, according to some media reports. The star India opener could now be the second India cricketer after Harmanpreet Kaur to be missing out on the action if the news report are confirmed true. Earlier, it was confirmed that Kaur will be missing out as she had sustained a niggle to her shoulder in their tri-series final loss against South Africa.

With no official confirmation, the fans are now wondering if Mandhana too misses out on T20 World Cup action. According to some reports, Mandhana was seen with a heavily-bandaged middle finger on her left hand during India’s warm-up match against Bangladesh.

The player injured her finger during India’s loss against Australia in their first warm-up match, ahead of the tournament. India is place in Group B alongside England, Ireland, West Indies, and Pakistan. The women’s T20 World Cup 2023 kicks off with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka on 12th 10.30 PM IST.

Earlier the Board of Control for Cricket in India had announced the squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Harmanpreet Kaur will once again lead the Indian women’s team in the major ICC tournament as the runners-up of the last edition will look to end their trophy drought.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee also picked the squad for the tri-series in South Africa starting in January which is going to be a perfect tune-up for the team ahead of the T20 WC.

Team India will start their WC campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 12 while the final of the tournament will be played on February 26.

All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been named in the squad but her availability will depend on her witness as she has yet not recovered from the injury.

Opener Smriti Mandhana will continue to act as Harmanpreet’s deputy for he mega ICC event.

After an impressive show in T20Is against Australia, Anjali Sarvani also managed to find a place in the squad.

“The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is set to begin on 10th February 2023, with Team India set to begin their campaign on 12th February against Pakistan in Cape Town. Team India is in Group 2 with England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will play in the semi-finals. The final will be held on 26th February 2023," the BCCI said in the media release.

India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey

