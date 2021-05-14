T20 World Cup 2024 to be 20-Team Affair? ICC Wants Game to Go Global: Report

With an eye to expand the game to a global level, ICC is planning to raise the number of teams at the T20 World Cup 2024, a report in ESPN Cricinfo states. ICC understands that for Cricket to go global, they need to take it to more countries which means they need to allow more teams in the future ICC events. The world body also understands that T20 will be the best format in such a scenario as it is easy to adapt for the new countries and the competition between the sides will a lot less one-sided. Women’s T20 World Cup have been seeing participation from teams like Uganda.

Also Read: ‘All Will Be Well Between Mithali and Ramesh’

But this is a marked change in their attitude as recently ICC had curtailed the number of teams in the 50 over World Cup. The report says:

The ICC has long seen the T20 format as a vehicle for the game’s expansion and there has been previous talk of such an expansion. The ICC have already confirmed their plans to increase the number of teams in their women’s competitions.

It is, perhaps, the move to increasing the number of teams in the 50-over World Cup which provides the most revealing insight into the changing mood of the ICC. In recent years, the ICC cut the number of teams in the 50-over World Cup (from 16 in 2007, to 14 in 2011 and 2015 and 10 in 2019) arguing that broadcasters preferred the streamlined format with the probability of fewer one-sided games.

Also Read: ‘I Deserve It’

Cricket in Olympics, But When?

Meanwhile the report also states that BCCI has seconded ECB in pushing the game into Olympics but they are in no mood to cross roads with Indian Olympic Association. Unlike IOC which is run by the government, BCCI is a private organisation and has no stake-holding from the goverment whatsoever.

“It is understood that the subject of the Olympics was raised at a recent CEC meeting by the ECB’s Tom Harrison. The BCCI have also recently signalled their desire for involvement, albeit with the caveat that they will not tolerate interference from the Indian Olympic Association,” the report has stated further.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here