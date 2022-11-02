T20 World Cup: Adelaide Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Match

India and Bangladesh will face-off in a high-stakes match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on November 2. India are in a tricky situation as far as the race to the semi-finals is concerned.

Rohit Sharma and Co lost their last match against South Africa and will have to win their next two matches to ensure their place in the next round. India’s batters were found wanting against the quality pace bowling of the Proteas.

The likes of Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman can trouble the Indian batters in Adelaide. It will be interesting to see if coach Rahul Dravid will draft in Rishabh Pant in place of Dinesh Karthik who is suffering from back spasms.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will know that they are the underdogs in this encounter. Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh will be looking to play fearless cricket and cause an upset on Wednesday. This clash has all the makings of a thrilling contest given the stakes involved.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh, here is all you need to know:

IND vs BAN Weather Report

Signs are not good for the all-important match between India and Bangladesh. The temperature is expected to be chilly and will hover around the 12-degree Celsius mark on Wednesday. With 60% chance of showers in the evening, rain might interrupt the proceedings. The wind speed is expected to be around 25 km/h on match day.

IND vs BAN Pitch Report

The Adelaide Oval has proved to be a high-scoring ground in the Big Bash, particularly under lights. Moreover, drop-in pitches are used at this stadium which are known to offer something to both batters and bowlers. Rain can also alter the behaviour of the pitch.

IND vs BAN Possible Playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

