T20 World Cup: 'Afghanistan Can Prove to be a Dangerous Side'

Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal is of the opinion that the team will have an advantage in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE. After the ghastly attack on the Sri Lanka team in 2009 in Pakistan, the latter had switched their home ground to UAE, and since then have played their majority of cricket there.

Speaking on his channel ‘My Master Cricket Coach’, Akmal revealed why Pakistan will go far in the tournament. “Pakistan should have the advantage in the T20 World Cup. We’ve played international cricket for 9 to 10 years in the UAE. That makes Pakistan the most experienced side under the conditions,” Akmal said.

But apart from that, other players too will benefit will the change in venue, as the UAE has hosted PSL and IPL in the past, and now will do once again in September and October. “Not only players from India and Pakistan but from other countries will also benefit going into the T20 World Cup since a lot of them play in both PSL and IPL. Given the conditions in the UAE, Afghanistan can also prove to be a dangerous side, looking at the players that they have. So, it is difficult to pick a favourite for the T20 World Cup,” Akmal said.

Looking at the Covid situation in India, the BCCI decided to stage the tournament in UAE, where the 2020 edition had taken place. “We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, Team India is in Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series which will begin on July 13. This is a ‘B’ side, with some of the senior members away on Test tour to England. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team and Rahul Dravid will be the coach.

