T20 World Cup: After Bowling Fastest Spell, Mark Wood Says 'Not in the Bracket' of Shoaib Akhtar, Shaun Tait

England pacer Mark Wood raised temperatures as he clocked speeds of 154 kmph in their opening T20 World Cup 2022 encounter against Afghanistan at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Wood, one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket right now has returned to the England side after elbow surgery.

His average speed was 149 as he went onto bowl the fastest spell in T20 World Cup history against Afghanistan on Saturday, dismissing openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and captain Mohammad Nabi to end with figures of 2-23.

Although he continues to hit speeds of 150 plus, he didn’t agree when someone bracketed him alongside the likes of Shoaib Akhtar and Shau Tait.

“I don’t think I’m in their bracket,” Wood told reporters when asked about if he could touch the top league and cross 160ks per hour.

“Though I’ve got more consistently high pace than them. I feel in a great place at the minute so hopefully, I can keep that going,” Wood said.

“I actually feel I have more in the tank than that. I struggled in my first couple of overs because I was slipping quite a bit. There was a lot of grass on the wicket and it was a bit tacky on top so I was sliding,” the player said.

“The record is great to hear but I want to keep pushing the boundaries to get quicker and quicker,” Wood concluded on the matter of pace.

England are currently being led by their new white ball captain Jos Buttler, who took over from legendary Eoin Morgan. After Sam Curran’s superb bowling against Afghanistan, Buttler and his men will be up against Ireland at the MCG.

Left-arm quick Curran returned figures of 5-10 — the first England bowler to take five wickets in a T20 — to send Afghanistan packing for 112 in 19.4 overs.

England, who crashed out in the semi-finals at the World Cup last year in the United Arab Emirates, achieved their target in 18.1 overs — but only after the Afghanistan bowlers proved a point by picking five wickets.

“Fantastic win for us, great way to start,” man-of-the-match Curran told reporters.

“Obviously we knew that Afghanistan were going to be that type of a side that we are going to have to scrap really hard for those runs in that chase.”

The 24-year-old added: “As a bowling group we bowled really well. We used the surface to our advantage. Most importantly we got the win.”

