T20 World Cup: After Failed Outing at Perth, India Legend's Strong-Worded Advice for Deepak Hooda

After a great start to the T20 World Cup campaign, India received a reality check against South Africa at the Optus Stadium in Perth where their famed batting lineup was brought down to earth by the Protea pace lineup, especially Lungi Ngidi who went on pick four wickets for 29 runs in his four-over spell. The likes of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were found wanting against the extra pace and bounce on the pitch, even Virat Kohli was also dismissed cheaply, leaving India high and dry.

Only Suryakumar Yadav showed some grace as he made the most of his purple patch with another fifty. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said except the Mumbaikar, the rest of the batters sold India down the road.

“I am not blaming them(batters), I am saying generally saying that apart from Suryakumar Yadav, nobody played the kind of cricket with the experience that they had that would have helped us get those 15-20 runs more,” he was quoted as saying by India Today.

Furthermore, Deepak Hooda was played in place of Axar Patel and the youngster, who was brought up on docile Indian pitches, quickly felt difference of playing at Perth. The extra bounce made him unsettled and when he was out India had lost their whole top order even before reaching 50 on the board. Gavaskar asked the youngster to play ‘smart cricket.’

“For example, some of the dismissals that we saw show that they were perhaps concerned about the pace and bounce on the pitch and therefore trying to do something different. But it was difficult to do something different against a quality attack,” Gavaskar said.

“I have been stressing about playing an extra batter but Deepak Hooda tried to attack in his 3rd delivery when he had Suryakumar Yadav at the other end. He had to play smart cricket.”

Earlier Ngidi led a fiery pace onslaught to keep India to a below-par total after they chose to bat. Yadav smashed a 40-ball 68, laced with six fours and three sixes, and put on a key stand of 52 with Dinesh Karthik to help India recover from 49-5.

Ngidi was ably supported by fellow fast bowler Wayne Parnell who finished with 3-15 after starting the innings with a T20 rarity — a maiden over.

“I think, in cricket, you are going to have situations where catches are going to be dropped, run-out opportunities missed. What you really going to see is that we didn’t score enough runs. On a pitch like this where there is going to be a little bit of a challenge for battes, I think you have got to play it smartly. I don’t think we played smart enough cricket because if you had played smart cricket, we would have had a 150 on the board,” he added.

