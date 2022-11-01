T20 World Cup: After Hitting Dutch Batter With Bouncer, Haris Rauf's Class Act of Kindness | WATCH

Pakistan registered their first win in the ICC T20 World Cup, trouncing the Netherlands by six wickets on Sunday. While Babar Azam and his men put up a clinical performance, a nasty incident during the match drew much attention. A vicious bouncer from Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf injured Dutch batter Bas de Leede.

The Netherlands won the toss and stuck with their decision of batting first in the tournament. On the green pitch of Perth, Pakistan’s fast bowlers proved too hot to handle for the Dutch batters. Overwhelmed by the dominant Pakistan bowling attack, the Netherlands could only manage to score a paltry 91/9 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Netherlands’ batters were rattled by short-pitched bowling from Pakistan pacers. In the last over of the powerplay, Rauf dished out four cracking full-length deliveries before bowling a quick and vicious bouncer that crashed into the grille of Leede’s helmet. The Dutch batter immediately removed his helmet and crashed onto the floor in pain. The Pakistan players and the physios rushed in to check on the batter. Leede had endured a cut on his left cheek and he was forced to retire hurt.

ICC shared the video of the incident on their official Twitter handle. In the video, the two players can be seen sharing a brace after the match, with Rauf wishing Leede a fast recovery. “You’ll come back stronger,” Rauf said to Leede in the video, while shaking hands with the Dutch batter.

'You'll come back stronger!' 💪 Watch the great camaraderie off the field between Haris Rauf and Bas de Leede despite a fiery contest on the pitch 🤝#T20WorldCup | 📽: @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/VbyZFiCEOD — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022

The Pakistan bowling unit was on song in the match. Haris Rauf finished with 1 for 10, Naseem Shah allowed only 11 runs in four overs and picked up a wicket, and Mohammad Wasim impressed with two back-to-back wicket-taking yorkers. Vice Captain Shadab Khan benefitted from the pressure mounted by the seamers, taking three wickets with his wrist spin.

The paltry target was chased down by Pakistan, courtesy of Mohammad Rizwan (49) and Fakhar Zaman (20). Pakistan sealed the match with 37 balls to spare, giving them their first triumph in the World Cup. They will be up against Group 2 table toppers South Africa on Thursday, November 3, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

