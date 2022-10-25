T20 World Cup: After Rohit Sharma Lifts Virat Kohli, Old Footage of Yuvraj Singh Doing the Same Goes Viral | WATCH

Virat Kohli played an incredible knock of 82 off just 53 balls against Pakistan to secure a nail-biting four-wicket win for India at the T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. After the match, Rohit Sharma joined the celebration along with his teammates and the Indian skipper was seen lifting Kohli on his shoulder in sheer delight. Rohit and Kohli’s wild celebration soon became a big talking point on social media. Moreover, the ecstatic celebration after the match against Pakistan, prompted Indian cricket fans to share an old video Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh lifting Kohli after two memorable victories.

Teammates lifting Kohli after a terrific T20 World Cup knock while chasing compilation •Yuvraj Singh lifted Kohli after 72* v SA in Dhaka 2014 •Harbhajan Singh lifted Kohli after 82* v AUS in Mohali 2016 •Rohit Sharma lifted Kohli after 82* v PAK in Melbourne 2022 pic.twitter.com/E4wZ6NGBpe — 𓆩ᴊᴀɢᴀᴅɪꜱʜ🇮🇳𓆪 (@Virat18_kingdom) October 23, 2022

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had come up with the idea of lifting Kohli on his back in 2014 after India defeated South Africa in the T20 World Cup semi-final by six wickets. Kohli had pulled off a match-winning knock of 72 (not out) in that game.

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh recreated a similar style of celebration in 2016 after Kohli produced a phenomenal knock of unbeaten 82 against Australia at the T20 World Cup in Mohali. Kohli’s sublime knock had guided Team India to a memorable six-wicket victory against the Aussies.

Coming back to the high-profile India-Pakistan clash, batting first the Babar Azam-led side had posted a formidable total of 159. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh had picked up two early wickets to put Pakistan under massive pressure. However, Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed put up a vital partnership of 76 runs to avert the initial scare. Arshdeep and Hardik Pandya eventually scalped three wickets each to restrict Pakistan to 159.

India’s run chase suffered a big blow initially after they lost both their opening batters within the first four overs. Kohli and Pandya weathered the storm efficiently and stitched a much-needed partnership of 113. However, Pandya failed to finish things off in style as he went back to the dressing room after scoring 40.

Kohli, on the other hand, carried on his onslaught and slammed six boundaries and four sixes to earn a much-needed winning start to the T20 World Cup journey for India.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, in their next encounter, will be up against Netherlands on Thursday.

