‘Any Time You Give Him The Ball, He Comes to Take Wickets’: Rohit Lauds Ashwin’s Comeback in White-Ball Cricket

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma says R Ashwin’s presence in the playing XI is always an advantage as the seasoned off-spinner is on the lookout for wickets at all times. Playing a T20I after a gap of four years, Ashwin picked up two wickets while giving away only 14 runs in a fine spell in India’s must-win match against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Like Rohit did with his 47-ball 74, Ashwin too contributed in India’s 66-run win. “He’s a quality bowler, without a doubt. He’s played so much cricket and taken so many wickets, obviously playing for India in limited-overs. He also knows that it was a challenge for him because he was playing after three or four years," Rohit said after the game.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

“He’s someone who’s a wicket-taking option. Any time you give him the ball, he comes to take wickets. He’s not there to survive or just to bowl his six balls and get away," Rohit said.

“He’s always looking to take wickets, and when you have someone like him in the squad and in the playing XI, it gives that advantage that you have someone in the middle who can take wickets," he added.

During his spell against Afghanistan, Ashwin took the wickets of Gulbadin Naib and Najibullah Zadran.

Rohit added, “That’s the quality of him. He understands his bowling really well and has bowled really well in IPL. He’s coming off good form as well, so I’m glad that he could contribute to our success today, and I hope he can do the same in the next few games."

ALSO READ |‘It’ll be Nice Working With Him in Future’: Rohit Sharma Welcomes New India Head Coach Rahul Dravid

Back to winning ways after suffering two big losses against Pakistan and New Zealand, India are now looking to continue in the same vein in the remainder of the matches, even as their fate also hinges on the results of other games.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here