T20 World Cup: Asitha Fernando Replaces Injured Binura

Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 13:57 IST

Melbourne

Asitha Fernando has been added to the Sri Lankan squad.

The replacement was approved by the six-member event technical committee of the T20 World Cup, the ICC said in a statement.

Medium pacer Asitha Fernando has been added to the Sri Lankan squad for the T20 World Cup as a replacement for injured Binura Fernando.

Binura sustained a left hamstring injury during their seven-wicket loss to Australia at Perth on Tuesday.

“He will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia,” ICC said.

The 25-year-old Asitha has played three T20Is and the last one against India during their triumphant Asia Cup campaign in UAE.

Sri Lanka, who have two points from two matches, will face New Zealand here on Saturday.

first published:October 28, 2022, 13:57 IST
last updated:October 28, 2022, 13:57 IST