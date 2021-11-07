T20 World Cup | Australia Won’t Let You do That: Mohammad Amir Warns Pakistan Ahead of Semifinal Clash

Mohammad Amir gave a valuable piece of advice to the Pakistan cricket team for their potential semifinal clash against Australia in T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan have played dominant cricket in the tournament so far as they have beaten teams like India and New Zealand comprehensively in the Super 12 stage. Meanwhile, Australia finished second in Group 1 after winning four out of five matches.

Amir claimed that Pakistan batters have failed to utilize the powerplay properly in the tournament so far as they were not at their best in the first six overs against Namibia.

“The mindset of teams, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is to post a score around 160 and in order to do that you need to take advantage of the powerplay. If you look at the match against Namibia, despite the fact that they didn’t have any world-class bowlers, Pakistan didn’t utilise the powerplay properly and tried to make up for it at the back end of the innings,” said Amir on his official YouTube channel.

Amir gave a warning to the Pakistan team that Australia bowlers will not allow them to score 60 runs in the last four overs and advised them to play with an offensive approach from the ball one.

“However, Australia won’t let you do that. They won’t concede 60 runs in the last four overs so Pakistan needs to ensure that they play attacking cricket from ball one. If you go in survival mode against top sides at the beginning, they won’t give you margin to make a comeback later in the match. We need to score at least 35-40 runs in the powerplay in order to score 160 plus,” he added.

Amir admitted that Australia are in a good rhythm and they will be the real test for the Pakistan team as they need to bring their A-game on the table in the semifinals.

“Pakistan’s real test will now begin because, in my opinion, the only team which could have given tough time to Pakistan in the group stage was India as we know the conditions in UAE very well,” he said.

“Australia have been playing some good cricket and Pakistan needs to be on top of their game to beat them. Chasing [against West Indies] 160 in 16 overs for the loss of two wickets is no joke, it means that they [Australia] are in good rhythm,” he concluded.

