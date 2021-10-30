T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Shatters Virat Kohli's Record to Become Fastest Captain to 1000 T20I Runs

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in the form of his life. Cricket fanatics are in awe of his stunning show in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, as he looks unstoppable!

On Friday, he added another feather to his T20I cap in a match against Afghanistan in Dubai.

While scoring 51 off 45 balls in Pakistan’s 5-wicket win over Afghanistan in the Super 12 clash, Babar broke India captain Virat Kohli’s record to become the fastest skipper to complete 1000 runs in the shortest format of international cricket.

Babar achieved the feat in 26 innings as compared to 30 taken by the Indian captain. Meanwhile, South Africa’s Faf du Plessis (31), Australian Aaron Finch (32) and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (36) complete the top five spots.

Babar’s fighting fifty (51 off 47) and Asif Ali’s cameo (25 off 7) powered Pakistan to a convincing five-wicket win over Afghanistan in a Super 12 match of the World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Friday.

With this, Pakistan completed a hat-trick of wins in the ongoing T20 World Cup and they are at the top of the points table in Group 2.

