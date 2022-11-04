T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Cricket Board to Raise 'Fake Throw' Incident at 'Proper Forum'-Report

India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs at the T20 World Cup match in Adelaide Oval. A match that was marred by rain, also saw tempers flay as the Tigers turned bad losers. Once the match ended, the wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan mentioned two factors that played a key role in Bangladesh losing the match. First, he said how skipper Shakib-al-Hasan was reluctant to play again on a wet outfield, pointing out how the conditions were not suitable to play; secondly, he cited how Indian fielder Virat Kohli went for a ‘fake throw.’ They demanded that India be penalised for trying to ‘deceive the batter,’ According to ICC rules, such offense invites a five-run penalty.

Coming back to Hasan, he summed up how these couple of things had gone into their favor, the result would have been different.

Shakib’s reluctance was valid as at that stage Bangladesh were 66/0 chasing the target set by India-185. At this stage, they were also ahead of India on DLS (Duckworth Lewis) par score, no surprises Rohit Sharma was desperate to play, Shakib wasn’t.

Meanwhile the ‘fake fielding’ incident happened in the seventh over of the match after the play resumed when Litton Das played the ball towards the deep off-side field off Axar Patel. As Arshdeep Singh sent in the throw, Kohli, who stood at point – acted as if taking a shy at the stumps as the ball was going past him.

According to a report in ‘Cricbuzz,’ the Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) will be taking both the issues in a ‘proper forum.’

“We have spoken about it. You have seen it in the TV and everything happened in front of you. There was one regarding fake throw and we have notified the umpires about the fake throw but he said he did not notice it and that is the reason he did not take the review. Shakib discussed a lot about it with Erasmus and even spoke with him after game,” Jalal said.



“Secondly, Shakib had spoken about the wet field and he asked that he can take some more time and let the field get dried and start the game after the field is dried. But… the umpires’ decision is final and that is reason there was no place for argument. There was only one decision whether you will play or not play.

“We have it in our head so that we can raise the issue in the proper forum,” Jalal concluded.

