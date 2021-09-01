T20 World Cup: Big Blow to Bangladesh as Tamim Iqbal Opts Out of Tournament

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has opted out of the upcoming T20I World Cup, to be played in the UAE in October. The last time Iqbal featured in a T20I was in March 2020 against Zimbabwe. The stylish opener feels that it won’t be right on his part to come into the XI directly after missing so many matches in the past months, but also reiterated that he has no plans to retire from the shortest format.

“Since I didn’t take part in the last 15-16 T20s, it won’t be fair to come suddenly and take the place of the other who played well in those games,” Tamim was quoted as saying in United News of Bangladesh.

Currently, he is the second-highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in the format behind Shakib Al Hasan. In the 74 matches he has played, he has scored 1701 runs at an average of 24, with one ton and seven half-centuries. In fact he is the only one from his country to score a ton in the format.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be looking at the five-match series against New Zealand, starting in Mirpur on Wednesday, 1 September, as dress rehearsal for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Bangladesh have been in great T20I form lately, first winning 2-1 away from home against Zimbabwe and then routing Australia 4-1 at home. With just five T20I matches to go before they fly to Oman for Round 1 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Bangladesh have one last opportunity to fine-tune their plans.

The return of Mushfiqur Rahim, who missed the series against Australia, will be a massive boost for Bangladesh and should fix the middle-order issues that plagued the side in the previous series.

The Black Caps have a massive challenge ahead of them on docile tracks in Bangladesh. Keeping player welfare in mind, the Blackcaps have named an inexperienced squad with Tom Latham standing in as captain.

New Zealand have already named their squad for the T20 World Cup, and none of the players from the Bangladesh tour will be a part of the global tournament. Despite that, players will be keen to make a mark, with a men’s T20 World Cup also set to be played next year in Australia.

