T20 World Cup Breaks Viewership Record in Women's Cricket
Australia beat India by 85 runs to win their fifth Women's T20 World Cup crown in front of a packed MCG with 86,174 fans in attendance, in a final that will truly go down as one of the most memorable cricketing spectacles ever.
