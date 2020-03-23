Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

T20 World Cup Breaks Viewership Record in Women's Cricket

Australia beat India by 85 runs to win their fifth Women's T20 World Cup crown in front of a packed MCG with 86,174 fans in attendance, in a final that will truly go down as one of the most memorable cricketing spectacles ever.

IANS |March 23, 2020, 7:23 PM IST
T20 World Cup Breaks Viewership Record in Women's Cricket

The recently concluded ICC Womens T20 World Cup saw unprecedented growth in the consumption of T20 womens cricket, resulting in the official broadcaster Star Sports setting new records.

As per a release issues by the broadcasters, consumption rose three times to 5.4 billion minutes during the tournament. In the 2018 edition, it was 1.8.

The finals which witnessed hosts Australia square off against India recorded 9.9 million average impressions, the highest ever for any women's T20 match!

Australia beat India by 85 runs to win their fifth Women's T20 World Cup crown in front of a packed MCG with 86,174 fans in attendance, in a final that will truly go down as one of the most memorable cricketing spectacles ever.

Star Sports, through its campaign #TakeOnTheWorld, which featured the 16-year old swashbuckling Indian opening batter, Shafali Verma, brought alive her single minded-focus and passion to play the game she loved.

The same passion was seen in Shafali's game throughout the tournament – her talent and pure power took the cricketing world by storm. Even though the teenage sensation ended up on the losing side, her performance during the tournament left many fans of the game in awe and talking about her prodigious talent despite her young age.

The campaign generated 1.3Mn interactions across social platforms, a 5.2x increase over the last ICC Women's World Twenty20 2018. This overwhelming response from fans will not only inspire a generation of young girls to take up the sport but also attract brand and advertising interest to further fuel the growth of women's cricket in India.

With this, Star Sports proudly supports 100% Cricket, the ICC's yearlong campaign to grow the visibility of the women's game, celebrate the players and their passion, and reinforce cricket's position at the forefront of the women's sport movement.

Source: BARC (TV + OOH), Only Match Telecast Hours considered.

