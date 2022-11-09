T20 World Cup: 'Cricket World Will Explode if India and Pakistan Meet in Final': Ayaz Memon | Cricketnext Freehit

Senior cricket journalist Ayaz Memon, in the fourth episode of Cricketnext Freehit, said that Cricket World will explode if India and Pakistan meet in the finals.

India rounded off their Super 12 campaign of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a comprehensive win over Zimbabwe on Sunday and finished top in Group 2.

The win, India’s fourth of the competition, means they will face England in the semifinals at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Senior cricket journalist Ayaz said that India and Pakistan playing the World Cup final would be a huge deal.

“Cricket World will explode if India and Pakistan are going to meet next Sunday at the Melbourne cricket ground. Intensity amongst fans all over the Cricket World is very high,” said Ayaz.

“Everybody believes India is there. We are all confident that India will beat England but whether or not Pakistan will be there that’s a big question,” he added.

The senior cricket journalist also said that England would be a tough side to beat as they bat very deep.

‘They have a very long batting lineup. Somebody like Sam Curran comes in at 8, you know he can hit the ball long and he bowls very well. We got Moeen Ali who can bat anywhere in the order and even Chris Woakes can bat. So they have got a lot of options in their batting,” he said.

‘England has been, in my opinion, the best team in terms of balance combination, quality of players, T20 specialist, etc. But still it’s not enough to say that it will see them through. They have also been through a lot of struggles in this tournament,” he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here