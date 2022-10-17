T20 World Cup: Dinesh Karthik Provides Batting Tips to Rishabh Pant | WATCH

Team India has been training in Australia, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. On Sunday, many of the Indian players were seen on the field gearing up for the big tournament and fixing the chinks in their armours. A clip of Team India’s practice session in Brisbane has gone viral in which the two wicket keepers Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant can be seen interacting, with the former giving batting lessons to the youngster.

Sports journalist Vimal Kumar shared a video on his YouTube channel, where he covered India’s extensive practice session at the Gabba. In the video, the Indian players were spotted in a huddle prior to the start of the training session, with head coach Rahul Dravid addressing the squad. After the players dispersed, Karthik and Pant made their way to the pitch for assessing the conditions. Karthik was seen practicing shadow batting while explaining the technicalities to Pant.

Karthik and Pant have a fantastic rapport, but they are vying for the same position in the team. While both are quality wicket-keepers, Karthik’s vast experience and his ability to finish matches give him a slender advantage. It remains to be seen who will be chosen for the first eleven when the tournament begins for India next Sunday against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Apart from the duo, many of the other Indian players also trained on Sunday. Pacer Mohammed Shami was the focus of the practice session. The selectors chose him to replace star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.

Shami has not been a member of India’s T20I team since his last appearance in the T20 World Cup in 2021. But the veteran bowler is ready to take on Australia in the warm-up match and mark his comeback into the Indian line-up in the shortest format of the game.



The Rohit Sharma-led side have already played two warm-up games at GABBA, both against Western Australia. In their third warm-up game, they will face reigning T20 champions and hosts Australia on Monday. India will play their last warm-up match against Kane Willamson’s New Zealand on October 19, in Brisbane.

