T20 World Cup: Down after South Africa Loss, Virat Kohli ‘Focused’ On Next Game

South Africa registered a thumping victory in their crucial Super 12 clash against India on Sunday. With the win, South Africa have moved to the top of group 2, significantly boosting their chances of progressing to the semi-finals. India is now in a tricky situation following their defeat as they will have to win their remaining two matches against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. However, it seems that Team India is unperturbed by Sunday’s result and is ready for the upcoming challenge.

Star India batter Virat Kohli shared an uplifting tweet after the match which reflected the team’s never-say-die attitude. Tweeting a photo from the game, Kohli tweeted, “Tough day today but we focus on the next one.”

Kohli’s tweet went viral, garnering over 1.65 lakh likes on Twitter. Fans praised Kohli’s mental fortitude and wished him well for the upcoming matches.

Tough day today but we focus on the next one. ✌️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/REJKpvx82y — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 30, 2022

After winning the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma elected to bat first. However, India’s batters were found struggling against the quality pace bowling attack of South Africa. Lungi Ngidi dismantled the Indian top order on the pacy Perth pitch. India managed to put up a competitive total on the board due to Suryakumar Yadav’s magnificent knock of 68 runs off 40 balls. While defending 133 runs, India also exploited the conditions pretty well at the start. Arshdeep Singh struck twice to leave South Africa reeling at 3 for 2. Skipper Temba Bavuma also departed in the sixth over. It was David Miller and Aiden Markram who steadied the ship and stitched together a masterful partnership. They were also aided by India’s sloppy fielding. In the end, Miller finished it off for South Africa and stayed unbeaten at 59 runs off just 46 balls.

It is worth mentioning that India’s defeat has considerably hampered the semi-final hopes of Pakistan.

So, while Indian fans were very supportive of Kohli, some Pakistan fans accused him of losing the match on purpose. One fan wrote, “You lost the match on purpose, to eliminate Pakistan from the tournament because you are worried that they might have defeated you in final. You should leave cricket now, the best time for you to join Bollywood.”

You lost the match on purpose, to eliminate #Pakistan from the tournament because you’re worried that they might have defeat you in final. You should leave #cricket now, best time for you to join Acting industry #bollywood . #INDvsSA — Safi Jan (@SjKhattak) October 30, 2022

Your focus was on "something" else instead of the match, any way congratulations on your defeat by plan, hope for next one the same way — مہر امتیاز (@iamehar1980) October 30, 2022

South Africa’s win means that not only does Pakistan have to win their matches against South Africa and Bangladesh, but they also hope that other results go their way too.

