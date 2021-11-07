T20 World Cup: Dwanye Bravo Ends His Illustrious International Career With Champion Dhance - WATCH

Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Saturday played his last international game as West Indies squared off against Australia in their last Super 12 tie in T20 World Cup 2021. The defending champions lost the match by 8 wickets to end their campaign without a single win, being at the bottom of the Group 1 points table.

Bravo ended his illustrious international career with his famous Champion dance. He received a guard of honour from his teammates when he walked out to the field after the mid-innings break. After the match ended, the Australian players queued up to cheer for his amazing journey and contribution to the game.

As Bravo reached closer to David Warner, the duo did the Champion Dance and hugged each other. The moment was captured on camera and the video was shared on the official Instagram handle of T20 World Cup.

Bravo was followed by another iconic player – the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle. The 42-year-old also received a rousing reception from the crowd during the match, which was supposed to be his last T20 World Cup game. He scored a 9-ball 15 and acknowledged the audience by raising his bat in the air.

However, his statement after the match has put his fans in a state of confusion. In a conversation with the ICC, he said he is not going to join Bravo in bidding adieu to the game.

“I didn’t announce any retirement but [if] they actually give me one game in Jamaica to go in front of my home crowd, then I can say ‘hey guys, thank you so much. Well, I would love to play one more World Cup. But I don’t think they will allow me.

“I’ve been through a lot of struggle. But I’ve had a phenomenal career. I want to give thanks to actually be standing here today, aged 42 still going strong. I’ve shed blood, I’ve shed tears in West Indies cricket, you name it, one leg, one hand,” Gayle told ICC.

