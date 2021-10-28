T20 World Cup: England Players Take The Knee After ICC Denies Permission to Wear T-shirts With Message of Unity

The International Cricket Council (ICC) refused England team’s request to wear special T-shirts displaying a message of unity ahead of the start of their T20 World Cup 2021 match against Bangladesh following which their players took the knee showing their solidarity towards the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Teams during the ongoing marquee event in the UAE have been showing their support by taking the knee, a symbolic gesture that has become part of sporting events across the globe.

England though initially planned on wearing the T-shirts for their clash against Bangladesh on Wednesday. However, upon being informed by the ICC that the T-shirt defied the kit regulations, Eoin Morgan’s men decided to take the knee instead as they had during their opener against West Indies.

“Our position is we stand against any form of discrimination, which we’re very passionate about," vice-captain Jos Buttler explained. “What we’d like to do is a moment of unity, which we did at times during our summer. West Indies like to take a knee, so we wanted to reciprocate that in the first game."

Meanwhile, South African cricket is engulfed in a controversy after their opening batter Quinton de Kock pulled out of the team’s second world cup clash against West Indies. Later Cricket South Africa revealed De Kock was against the board’s diktat that required all its squad members taking the knee.

While the wicketkeeper-batter continues to be a part of the squad in the UAE, speculations over his future continue to rage. He himself hasn’t said anything publicly on the matter so far.

South Africa will next play Sri Lanka on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

