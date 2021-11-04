T20 World Cup | Exceptional Batting From KL Rahul, Opening Partnership Was Vital: Rohit Sharma

Team India finally opened their account at the points table with a dominating 66-run win over Afghanistan on Wednesday in Group 2 of Super 12 stage in T20 World Cup. The victory revives India’s campaign in the tournament as a defeat today might put an end to their semifinals race. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul laid the foundation of a massive win for India as the duo shared a massive 140-run stand for the opening wicket as India posted 210-2 in 20 overs.

Rohit was also named Man of the Match for his ferocious knock of 74 runs off 47 balls, his innings was laced with three sixes and eight boundaries.

The 34-year-old heaped praise on his opening partner after the match and said that the partnership was vital to set the platform for the other batters to express themselves.

“We wanted to get off to a good start which didn’t happen in the first two games. There was a conscious effort to lay a good platform for the other batters to express themselves later. Exceptional batting from Rahul, and that partnership was vital," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi broke his trend of winning the toss and opting to bat first as Rohit also admitted that the Indian team was looking to field first.

“Looking at the trend, they’ve batted first in all their games. We were looking to field first, but it was a good pitch to bat on," he said.

The massive win has helped improve their NRR as it has now changed into a positive for them with + 0.073.

The swashbuckling opener said that he is glad that India won with a good margin as the players had the run rate in mind throughout the game.

“A good start and a respectable total were very important from our side. We knew run rate could come into play and we wanted to win by a good margin, glad that we did that."

“Today it was necessary to get off to a good start, and that’s not my natural game - I usually like to get in. So I made an effort to settle in, play cricketing shots, and put up a big total," Rohit concluded.

