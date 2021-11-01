T20 World Cup: Far From Learning From Past Mistakes, India Making Newer Ones

After the 10-wicket drubbing to Pakistan in their opening ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 24, it was yet another hammering the following Sunday, October 31, at the hands of New Zealand at the same Dubai International Cricket Stadium, this time by eight wickets.

In both the matches, India lost the toss and the opposition made the most of it. In both the matches, India did not put up enough runs on the board. How are you going to win if you have scores of 151/7 and 110/7 on pitches that are good for batting and when the dew factor comes in while bowling second?

The Indian team under Virat Kohli may have had six full non-match days between their first and second games, and the skipper remarked at the toss as a matter of fact, “it’s ridiculous we are playing two matches in 10 days”. Looking at it another way, India would have played their last four league matches in a matter of nine days, starting with New Zealand and ending with qualifiers Namibia on November 8 with Afghanistan next on November 3 followed by another qualifier, Scotland, on November 5.

Following India’s loss to Pakistan, they were faced with a must-win situation against their other four remaining opponents. But, the defeat against New Zealand, in what was a virtual quarterfinal with the winner standing a greater chance of securing the semifinal berth, has made it that much more difficult for Kohli and his team in what is his last tournament as India’s T20 international captain.

While it is still not curtains for India in this T20 World Cup, their qualification depends on them having to win by immensely big margins their remaining three matches to improve their pathetic Net Run Rate that is in the negative now (-1.609) and also depend on the result of some of the other matches to go in their favour. New Zealand, which had a negative NRR after their loss to Pakistan, improved it to +0.765 after their eight-wicket win completed in under 15 overs.

Like you would expect India to win against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia, you would also anticipate the Kiwis to do the same in their remaining three matches against the same opponents, after having lost their opener to Pakistan by five wickets before the win against India.

That makes it all the more difficult for India and hence the other favourable results that should go India’s way. This Indian team has always put the toss out of the equation. Or so have the captain and the coach openly said about it. But, as has been seen in their first two matches, India lost the toss, lost the match. So, you cannot really take the toss out of the equation, can you?

The key for India was to learn from their mistakes against Pakistan and not repeat them. While India may have learnt from their previous errors and not repeated them, they seem to be making newer mistakes. Like sending KL Rahul to open with Ishan Kishan against New Zealand and not Rohit Sharma.

How on earth can you hold back Rohit ‘The Hitman’ Sharma from opening the innings and send Rahul ahead of him in a crucial match? Where else would you play Rohit, especially after realising he is not your middle or lower-middle order batsmen but needs to bat from the first ball and hence pushed to open the innings earlier in his career?

It was a huge surprise, and a mistake from the think tank, to send Rahul as an opener and not Rohit. Fine, Rohit walked in to bat in the third over, but that was after 17 deliveries were already sent down without him in the middle. Rahul could have been the batsman to have come in at No. 4 with Kohli staying at No. 3, or later in the order as he has shown that he is capable of throwing his bat around in the death overs. Or, in a like-for-like replacement, India should have played Kishan at No. 4 in Suryakumar Yadav’s slot without disturbing the top-order.

Just by sending Rahul to open alongside Kishan, you are disturbing your set top-order with Kohli pushed to No. 4. Not just the batting order, the shot selection by the Indian batsmen also was poor. You may blame it on the slowness of the pitch, but the Indian batsmen have spent enough time and played enough cricket, especially in Dubai in the recent past, to judge the pitch early and play accordingly.

It may be argued that Rohit and Kohli are vastly experienced and can bat anywhere. But that doesn’t mean they can be batting in places other than their fixed slots where they have made a majority of their runs. Rohit may have scored half-centuries in his two other T20 innings batting at No. 3, though nine years apart, but Rohit at any position other than as an opener is not the right option.

Earlier in the year, Kohli said that he would be opening in T20Is with Rohit keeping the T20I World Cup in mind. But, while Kohli opened for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL to get into the rhythm of opening – it is not that Kohli has not opened at all earlier in T20Is – but the action is far different from what was being planned.

It seems that Kishan knows only one way to score his runs, and that is by going aerial. That doesn’t always work, and especially when he is picked for the crucial do-or-die match after Suryakumar Yadav withdrew due to back spasms, he ought to have shown more responsibility. You may say, “That is how he plays” as you may say it with Rohit every time he hits out and gets out, especially with the short ball as he is a compulsive hooker.

In what was a rare coincidence involving three Mumbai Indians players, Rohit nearly fell off the first ball at No. 3, hooking a Trent Boult short ball to Adam Milne at fine leg, the fielder dropping a lollipop.

The Indian batsmen never really got going, credit largely goes to New Zealand bowlers, particularly the left-arm pacer Boult and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, and their ability to force the Indians into making mistakes with their shot selection, playing it a little too early. Their brilliant bowling ensured that India did not reach 50 even at the half-way stage of their innings (48/3 in 10 overs, 50/3 in 10.4 overs) and the 100 came only in the last over (19.1 overs), with wickets falling at frequent intervals without allowing any partnership to be built or a batsman to last long.

As against Pakistan, India may not have scored enough in the Power Play overs and in the first 10, with them taking time to assess the pitch conditions. But by the time they assessed the pitch behaviour, they ran out of overs and pressure mounted on the latter batsmen, whose only option was to go for big shots and fall to catches in the deep. Or, find wherever the fielders were placed for those catches.

It is not that India do not have the explosive batsmen like some of the other teams to make the most of the Power Play fielding restrictions. But, the execution of shots is what they need to look into. Seriously.

Without enough runs to defend, it is unfair to ask the bowlers to defend paltry scores. These are not the early days of T20, like you saw in the nascent days of 50 overs cricket in which scores of even 125 in 50 overs or 183 in 60 overs were defended successfully by India. This is the T20 era where players grow up in this format and are going to make mincemeat of the opposition when the target is well within their reach and the conditions are perfect for batting.

It is hoped that India do seriously learn from their mistakes, not make newer ones and dominate each of the remaining opposition so much so that they somehow sneak into the last four. That would be an achievement in itself, considering the start that India have had in this World Cup.

