T20 World Cup: Fielding the Big Differentiator in the Game of Equilibrium Between India And South Africa

In a tournament that has produced predominantly bowler-friendly conditions, Perth was a spectacular delight. Pace and bounce, one that delighted both batsmen and bowlers alike, with a touch of extra movement – it would have made for a superb day-night Test wicket.

From a T20 perspective, it wasn’t too shabby either. Usually, the norm for a T20 wicket is to be laden in favour of batsmen. 50-50 is what we seek as fans and spectators, so the equilibrium in the game is maintained between bat and ball. At Perth, it was perhaps 65-35, even 70-30 at times in favour of the ball over the bat. Even so, the spectacle it produced was awe-inspiring and shouldn’t fathom any complaints whatsoever.

Three moments stood out in this intense battle between bat and ball. First, Kagiso Rabada’s early tester against Rohit Sharma – a full-pace short delivery duly dispatched for six. Second, Hardik Pandya’s effort ball that cranked up at 138.6 clicks and Dinesh Karthik had to jump high to collect the ball even. And third, Arshdeep Singh’s swing, early on, to Rilee Rossouw – an incoming delivery just short of length, crashing into the stumps on a pitch with higher than average bounce.

The first two moments describe the intense competition between bat and ball, from both sides mind you. It was an even contest with two pace attacks raring to go, and letting it fly at each other. South Africa had the advantage in terms of pace, while India sought advantage in movement during the chase as the lights’ effect took over. The context, whether betwixt Indian batsman and South African pacers, or between South African batsmen and Indian pacers, was an even one. Neither side held the cosh over the other – it was riveting, perplexing even, T20 cricket.

That third moment – Arshdeep’s dismissal of Rossouw – was a pivotal one. This was an in-form batsman, one who had scored two consecutive T20I hundreds. From an Indian perspective, it was important to get him out in a 134-run chase. Moreover, that dismissal – impacted by movement under lights – also justified both of India’s early decisions, i.e. to bat first and to include an extra batsman.

On a pitch such as this, the inclusion of an extra batsman was merited. Spin wasn’t going to have much of an impact, and bringing in Deepak Hooda for Axar Patel was an obvious call. That it didn’t work as anticipated was down solely to the conditions. Hooda has been born and bred on flat sub-continental pitches. He has earned his bread and butter on tracks where the ball doesn’t rise above the knee roll. To expect him to walk in at Perth and make an impact, on hindsight, wasn’t totally fair.

Of course, the same could be said about any batsman on the day. Could Rishabh Pant have made more of an impact? Perhaps, for he has prior experience of these conditions, across formats, and his carefree attacking approach could have arguably given India some impetus. Even so, this is mere conjecture, given the conditions on offer on Sunday evening.

So, you might ask, what was the differentiating factor, if we are talking about equilibrium between bat and ball on both sides? The answer is fielding.

Consider the Indian innings. Lungi Ngidi had worked out his short ball from his natural short of length, and at pace, he had already troubled/dismissed Rohit Sharma. He didn’t relent – next up, Virat Kohli who pulled, and then Hardik Pandya, who too slashed at it. On both occasions, the ball went high to the fine leg fence where Rabada lay in wait. He judged a fine catch near the ropes and dismissed Kohli. Next, he came running in and dove forward to take an even better catch to send back Pandya.

Consider the South African innings then. Aiden Markram-David Miller were going great guns, but the match hung in balance. Just with the conditions on offer, and within the game’s context, you felt there was going to be a chance coming soon. It came, against the run of play, as Markram smacked R Ashwin to deep midwicket. And Kohli, of all people, dropped a sitter.

Six balls later, Rohit Sharma failed to release the ball on time as Markram-Miller went for a suicidal run. Sharma missed, from close range, with three stumps in sight, and Markram survived again.

Want more? Two overs later, Markram smacked another over square leg, and this time two fielders converged onto it. Kohli and Pandya, both sighting the ball at the longer square boundary, both not looking at each other but more importantly, both not calling who would go for the catch. Ultimately, it fell between them as Markram brought up his half-century.

In a match finely balanced at equilibrium, not just between the two sides, but also between bat and ball, the third aspect of cricket comes to the fore. This is where India fell short on the day, and not with bat or ball. For months now, stretching as far back as to the Asia Cup, there has been general worrisome consensus over its fielding standards falling short. Ravindra Jadeja’s injury didn’t help matters, but you would think the others would be able to pick up the slack. It hasn’t happened, leading up to this juncture.

With only 133 to play with, India had come out roaring. The intensity was palpable – crowd roaring, players feeding off the energy, and the early wickets helped. In those first 11.4 overs, India had South Africa on the ropes, and the Proteas had to dig deeper than perhaps they first thought. And then, Kohli dropped that sitter. Immediately, one could feel the intensity vaporise.

The crowd was no longer at its feet, loitering around instead, and the players drooped. The most obvious sight of it was when Pandya-Kohli animatedly argued (call it a friendly debate) over whom should have gone/called for that catch, after neither of them did. If there was always going to be a moment when Markram-Miller slipped up, well, they served up three. India missed all of them.

Remember, Rabada had taken his chances. This was the difference on a night of equilibrium between bat and ball.

