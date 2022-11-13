T20 World Cup Final, England vs Pakistan: With Rain Threat, Here Are the Reserve Day Rules You Must Know

Although there have been clear skies in Melbourne at the moment, there is always a possibility of rain with a weather condition called ‘La Nina’ which is casting its spell on the big T20 World Cup final match between England and Pakistan.

The local metrology department had confirmed that La Nina could delay the match and might push it on a reserved day. According to several media report on Saturday, there was 95 percent chance of rain on both occasions. We take a look at what happens if the rain arrives and washes out the match. Will it be shifted to reserve day? What happens if the reserve day also gets washed out?

All your question will be answered here.

What is a Reserve Day?

A reserve day, as the name suggests, is a designated day for big games at multi nation tournaments. Especially the International Cricket Council (ICC) keeps reserve days booked in advance while drawing the schedule for tournaments like 50 over World Cup of its 20-over counterpart. The whole idea is to have a fair result in case the rain washes out the final or semi-final.

What happens if it rains today?

Although there has been clear skies in Melbourne, you just never know with this city’s weather. The local metrology department had confirmed that there is 95 percent chance of rain. So, if it arrives, and doesn’t stop, the game maybe shifted to the reserve day which is tomorrow. Generally, a minimum of 5 overs per innings are needed in order to get a result, but there should be a minimum of 10 overs per innings in order to get a result in the final. So, the overs will be reduced on Sunday before moving on to the reserve day.

If the match gets started and halted midway, the match will be started from the same position on the reserve day. There is an extra time of 30 minutes on Sunday, but there are 4 extra hours on Monday and the match will resume at 9:30 AM IST on the reserve day.

In-fact, the ICC has allotted 30 minutes of extra time for November 13, whereas earlier the extra time for November 14 was stipulated for two hours but given the weather conditions in Melbourne, the time has been increased to four hours.

What if it Rains Tomorrow?

In that case the trophy will be shared between both the sides unlike semi-final where the team finishing at the top of their respective group goes through.

Has Any ICC Tournament Been Shared Before?

Yes, the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy was shared between India and Sri Lanka where two separate matches were played on both days—bizarre!

