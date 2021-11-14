T20 World Cup Final: Four Key Battles That Will Decide the Fate of Big Final

Australia and New Zealand will renew the Trans-Tasman rivalry when they take on each other in the summit clash of the ICC T20 World Cup final in Dubai. Now, both these teams have met each other seven months back where Australia were edged 3-2 in Kiwiland. It was a pulsating series where Australia came back and squared the series 2-2, before being edged in the five match series. Here are the four key battles that could be the game changers for the respective teams.

David Warner vs Trent Boult: Australia is in the game, till Warner is in the game. Whatever may be his IPL fortunes currently, the elegant left hander showed he doesn’t care! Against Pakistan he stood up and tried to anchor the chase which was laced with cold, calculated risks. He is the top run scorer for Australia in the tournament with 236 runs and hitting the peak at the right time; look at his previous two scores (89 vs West Indies and 49 vs Pakistan). Meanwhile in Trent Boult, New Zealand holds the key to diffuse Aussie brute force. Despite being ineffective against the left hander in international cricket, he has remained successful against him in IPL where he has allowed him to score just 37 runs in 38 balls.

Martin Guptill vs Pat Cummins: Guptill may have scored just two runs in the semi-final, but make no mistake, he loves batting against Australia. When Finch and his men crossed over to Kiwiland in February, he scored the maximum runs in the series (218 runs) at an avg of 43. Although he has 180 runs in the tournament so far at a modest average, he has succeeded in scoring quick runs, helping his team along the way. Meanwhile Pat Cummins can be masterful against him. Being a street-smart T20 bowler, the Aussie knows where to vary his length and line according to the demands of the game. His final over against Pakistan was a case in point where he gave just three runs and accounted for the wicket of big-hitting Asif Ali.

James Neesham vs Mitchell Marsh: Who will win the battle of the all-rounders? While Mitchell Marsh has shown some intent against Pakistan where he forged the rescue act with Warner, his World Cup numbers has not been that good. He scored 108 runs in five game and being the all rounder he is, it was tough to digest that he picked up zero wickets so far. Similarly, James Neesham has performed below expectations, accounting for just three wickets and 73 runs; nonetheless, both of them look set for a big finish in the finale. Whoever wins this battle, will help deliver the cup to his team.

Adam Zampa vs Ish Sodhi: Both the spinners have performed very well, outfoxing the batters on UAE pitches. While Sodhi can be very quick and bowl flatter trajectories, Zampa is exact opposite, giving his deliveries a lot of air. At the moment, it is Zampa who seems to be winning the battle with 12 wickets in the tournament. Sodhi has nine to his name but has all the opportunity to strike it big on the big night. The Australia middle order hasn’t seen much of him recently as he doesn’t play the IPL.

