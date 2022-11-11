T20 World Cup Final: ICC Announces Change in Playing Conditions in View of Rain Threat

Rain threat looms large over Sunday’s T20 World Cup 2022 final slated to be played between former champions England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Though there’s a reserve day should the contest be interrupted due to rain or is a washout, rain is also forecast for the next day as well.

Keeping in mind the weather, the International Crickey Council’s Event Technical Committee has made a change in the original provision of additional playing time from two to four hours for the reserve day (November 14).

“The Event Technical Committee (ETC) has increased the provision of additional playing time on the reserve day to four hours from the original provision of two hours (clause 13.7.3 of the Playing Conditions), in case more time is required to complete the match and get a result,” the ICC said in a statement on Friday.

Unlike the league matches though wherein a bare minimum of five overs per side are required for a T20I result to be decided in case of weather interruption, in knockouts, 10 overs per side are required to constitute a match.

“Every effort will be taken to complete the match on the scheduled match day. Every effort will be made for the match to be completed on Sunday, with any necessary reduction of overs taking place and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on Sunday will the match go into the reserve day,” the statement read.

In case the reserve day is required, the play on Monday will begin at 3 PM (local time) and would be a continuation from the scheduled match day.

Both England and Pakistan are gunning for their second T20 World title, aiming to join West Indies who are the only international side to have won multiple world titles in the format.

Pakistan defeated last-years runners-up New Zealand in the first semifinal on Wednesday while England beat inaugural champions India the next day to qualify for the title clash.

