T20 World Cup: Full List of All The Champions

The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup is well and truly underway in Australia who are hosting the men’s competition for the first time in their history. They are also the defending champions and will kickstart the Super-12 stage on Saturday against New Zealand, a team they beat in the last year’s final to lift the trophy.

Here’s a look at the winners of the trophy since the event began in 2007

India, 2007 T20 World Cup

The Indian cricket team, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup (then known as World T20) back in 2007. India had got the better of eternal rivals Pakistan in the final by five runs to become the inaugural champions.

Pakistan, 2009 T20 World Cup

After the India heartbreak, Pakistan once again made it to the final of the event when it was held in 2009. The Younis Khan-led side did not put a foot wrong during the second edition of the global event. And they outclassed Sri Lanka in the summit clash by eight wickets to win their maiden T20 World title. Pakistan pacer Umar Gul, with 13 wickets to his name, emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the edition.

England, 2010 T20 World Cup

England cricket team scripted history in the year 2010 after winning their first major ICC trophy. England defeated old rivals Australia in the final to end their wait of a world title. The Paul Collingwood-led side clinched a seven-wicket win in the summit clash.

West Indies, 2012 T20 World Cup

Led by Darren Sammy, West Indies won the T20 World Cup in 2012. They defeated Sri Lanka by 36 runs in the final. Marlon Samuels was adjudged Man of the Match for his sublime all-round performance.

Sri Lanka, 2014 T20 World Cup

In 2014, the Indian cricket team reached the final of the T20 World Cup – the second time in their history. However, Sri Lanka ended their hopes of reclaiming the trophy after beating them by six wickets. Virat Kohli, with 319 runs to his name, finished as the highest run scorer of the event.

West Indies, 2016 T20 World Cup

In 2016, West Indies created history by becoming the first ever team to win multiple T20 WC titles. Darren Sammy thus became the first captain to do so. In a thrilling finale, Carlos Brathwaite blasted four sixes off Ben Stokes in the final over to take West Indies to the title.

Australia, 2021 T20 World Cup

After a gap of over five years, the showpiece event returned. And this time, Australia finally laid their hands on the trophy with Aaron Finch-led side beating New Zealand by eight wickets in the final. Allrounder Mitchell Marsh had played a fabulous match-winning knock of unbeaten 77 in the final. The Aussies displayed a brilliant show throughout the tournament and conceded defeat just once.

