T20 World Cup: Glenn Maxwell Selects Five-player Squad in his T20 WC team, No Indians Included

The ‘Big Show’ Glenn Maxwell recently in a video picked his ideal five-a-side team for the T20 World Cup campaign, however, there are no Team India players included. The 2021 T20 World Cup commences from October 17 and the excitement can no longer be contained. Australia swashbuckler Maxwell recently selected his top five for the T20 World Cup in a video uploaded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter handle, however, his selection has not gone down well with the Indians fans.

The Australian hitter has included Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, England all-rounder Ben Stokes, former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist and former Australia pacer Shaun Tait. Here is the video that has been uploaded by the ICC:

Rashid KhanAndre Russell❓❓❓Find out who Glen Maxwell’s top 5️⃣ T20 players are 📽️ pic.twitter.com/DNKZbfGv2f — ICC (@ICC) October 4, 2021

Speaking on the side selected for the T20 World Cup, Maxwell spoke about Rashid, stating the Afghanistan all-rounder is a ‘genius spinner’, who is good with the bat and on the field as well. On selecting Russell, the Australian described the West Indies star as an ‘extremely powerful player, who can be a great addition to any T20 side.’

Keeping rivalries aside, Maxwell selected England all-rounder Ben Stokes in his side, stating that Stokes ‘gives so much on the field and scores all around the ground’.Adding two former Australia players to his squad, Maxwell named legendary wicketkeeper Gilchrist and pacer Tait. Maxwell described Gilchrist as a player who gets off to a ‘flying start’, whereas for Tait, he mentioned that the pacer bowled absolute ‘rockets’ and can strike fear in any batter.

Maxwell is currently playing for RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL), who have qualified for the IPL play-offs after beating Punjab Kings by 6 runs on October 3. Maxwell, who was a big buy for RCB in the 2021 IPL auction, has so far scored 407 runs in 12 matches played this season, including five half-centuries. The ‘Big Show’ is certainly putting on a show in UAE and his contribution has been immense for the Virat Kohli-led side this season.

