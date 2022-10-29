T20 World Cup: Glenn Maxwell Signs Autographs For Fans After Thriller Fizzles Out Due to Rain | WATCH

The high-voltage T20 World Cup match between Australia and England was abandoned on Saturday due to incessant rain. The match had to be called off without even a ball being bowled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Fans present at the venue in large numbers were seemingly upset as they could not witness the action-packed game. However, Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell did treat the supporters by signing autographs for them. The official Instagram handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared the footage and wrote, “Maxwell treating his fans,” along with an emoji in the caption.

The England-Australia Super 12 clash was expected to be an intriguing affair as both teams were looking to register their second win in the T20 World Cup.

Hosts Australia could not kick off their T20 World Cup title defence on a winning note after conceding a humiliating 89-run defeat against New Zealand. However, the Aaron Finch-led side scripted a prompt comeback in their next game and overpowered Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka by seven wickets. With three points from as many games, Australia currently claim the fourth spot in Group 1 at the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup champions had to suffer another major blow after their wicketkeeper Matthew Wade tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. It is not still not sure whether Wade will be able to take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup matches. The Australia team management has already started preparing for a backup option. Maxwell was spotted taking part in wicketkeeping drills on Thursday during an indoor training session.

The official Twitter account of Cricket Australia also shared the footage of Maxwell’s intense training. “Maxi the keeper,” read the caption.

The 34-year-old all-rounder, while talking about his side’s performance, said the Australia cricket team’s performance has certainly improved at the T20 World Cup.

“I feel like I have peaked at the right time. Before the tournament started we had about 15 games in six weeks. We had to go to India up and down in about 10 days. To then play at home, the practice game and then get started is exciting. No matter what situation we find ourselves in we have guys who can play a role. We feel we’re getting closer to the perfect game,” Maxwell said

In their next T20 World Cup encounter, Australia will be up against Ireland on Monday.

