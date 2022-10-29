T20 World Cup: 'Good to See Rohit Sharma Get Some Runs, Only Concern Would be Around KL Rahul' - Sunil Gavaskar

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar is delighted to see India captain Rohit Sharma getting some crucial runs against the Netherlands in the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit has not been at his best in recent times and scored just two half-centuries before the start of T20 WC. The swashbuckling opener had a disappointing outing against Pakistan in the opening match as he was dismissed for just 4. However, the 34-year-old bounced back against Netherlands with a 53-run knock off 39 balls.

The fearless batting approach has impacted Rohit’s form this year as he has been struggling to convert the 20s-30s into half-centuries or big scores. The Indian skipper took his time to get settled and then played his shots to score his third half-century in T20Is this year.

Gavaskar said that it was good to see players like Rohit, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel perform on Thursday after an underwhelming show against Pakistan.

“Let’s talk about the way India are shaping up. It’s so good to see Rohit Sharma get some runs the other day, it’s so good to see Arshdeep bowling the way he did. Ashwin and Axar Patel got some wickets. So, everybody who didn’t have a great match against Pakistan, have come back well,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying to India Today.

The legendary batter further suggested that the only concern for India is KL Rahul’s poor run in this tournament.

“Now the only concern maybe would be around KL Rahul, who didn’t score too many runs in both matches. But he is a class act,” Gavaskar added.

Rohit and Co. will next clash against South Africa on Sunday and it will be crucial for India to continue their winning run as it will most seal their place for the semifinal spot. While it will not be an easy task for him as South Africa have been in good form in this tournament and they have a potent pace attack to exploit the Australian conditions. The Pakistan cricket team will also have a close look at the India vs South Africa match as they will hope for the arc-rivals to emerge victorious which will make their case easy for the semifinal race.

