T20 World Cup: Gulbadin Naib Replaces Hazratullah Zazai in Afghanistan Squad

Gulbadin Naib is set to replace injured Hazratullah Zazai in the Afghanistan cricket team squad for the remainder of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Zazai has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering an abdominal muscle strain.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved the replacement for Zazai, the ICC stated.

Naib is a travelling reserve and has so far represented Afghanistan in 53 T20Is in which he has scored 564 runs and taken 20 wickets.

Afghanistan are yet to win a game in the ongoing tournament and hence are languishing at the bottom of six-team Group 1 with two points from three matches. However, they have been hit by the inclement weather with two of their three matches being washed out due to rain.

Afghanistan began the Super 12 stage with a five-wicket defeat to England before their next two matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against New Zealand and Ireland were abandoned without toss.

The Mohammad Nabi-led side will next take on Sri Lanka in their fourth Super 12 match in Brisbane on Tuesday.

