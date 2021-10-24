T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya Undergoing 'Precautionary' Scans After Getting Hit on Shoulder

There could be more bad news for team Indian and swashbuckling all-rounder Hardik Pandya as he had to go for scans mid-game after being hit on the shoulder while batting against Pakistan.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

The incident took place on the last ball of the 19th over when Shaheen Afridi bowled a bouncer and Pandya missed the line and it hit his right shoulder. India scored 17 runs in that over including 5 bye runs which was scored on the delivery that hit Hardik Pandya.

ALSO READ | India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021

The 28-year-old on Sunday itself had revealed that his back was not a matter of concern anymore but won’t resume bowling until at least the ICC T20 World Cup close in on the knockouts ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash.

“The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won’t be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl," Hardik had said.

Hardik’s selection in the India squad raised a few eyebrows as he did not bowl a single ball in the recently finished Indian Premier League season for Mumbai Indians. However, a day ahead of India’s first match, Virat Kohli had backed the selection saying that he has an important role to play as a finisher. Kohli said Hardik looks fit enough to chip in with a couple of overs but he is likely to regain full fitness as the tournament progresses.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter to Score 500 Runs Against Pakistan in ICC Events

“Honesty, I feel, Hardik presently with his physical condition is getting better in terms of being able to bowl two overs for us at a certain stage in this tournament," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference when asked if the flamboyant Baroda man will be selected in case he doesn’t bowl.

The all-rounder had underwent a back surgery in the United Kingdom in October 2019.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here