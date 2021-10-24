'He is Getting Better': Virat Kohli Gives a Major Update on Hardik Pandya's Bowling Ahead of Pakistan Clash

Team India captain Virat Kohli has dropped a massive hint on Hardik Pandya’s inclusion in the playing XI for the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. The flamboyant all-rounder didn’t bowl a single over in IPL 2021 and T20 World Cup warm-up matches and his bowling fitness had put uncertainty over his inclusion in the final XI. However, ahead of the mega clash against Pakistan, Kohli indicated that Hardik might play as a specialist batter at the no. 6 spot.

The Indian skipper claimed that the all-rounder’s physical condition is getting better and he might be able to bowl in the marquee tournament.

“Honesty, I feel, Hardik presently with his physical condition is getting better in terms of being able to bowl two overs for us at a certain stage in this tournament," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference when asked if the flamboyant Baroda man will be selected in case he doesn’t bowl.

Kohli, who has backed Hardik many a time in past, said that the 28-year-old’s finishing ability is at par with anyone and it can’t be created overnight.

“We have considered a couple of other options to chip in for an over or two. So we are not bothered at all. What he brings in at that spot is something that one can’t create overnight," the skipper was crystal clear.

The Indian skipper further emphasized on the last year’s Australia tour where Hardik played as a batter in the limited-overs format and did considerably well. He also won the Man of the Series award there in the T20Is for his ferocious knocks.

“I was always in favour of backing him in Australia as a batter purely and we saw what he did and how he can take the game away from the opposition when he is in full flow.

“These things (if he would be dropped) from a talking or discussion point of view feel very interesting that if he doesn’t bowl, will he be left out? But we understand the value he brings to the team as a number six batter and in world cricket, if you look around, there are specialists who do that job," he asserted.

