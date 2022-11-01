T20 World Cup: 'He Was Superb in Warm Up Match, Lot of You Weren't There'-Rahul Defends Rahul

India head coach Rahul Dravid has defended KL Rahul whose form could snowball into a major concern as Rohit Sharma led Indian side head into the business end of the T20 World Cup 2022. The opening batter has managed to score 9, 9 and 4 runs in the last three games. However, he did score a fifty against Australia in a warm-up match in Brisbane. He preceded this with a scintillating 74 against Western Australia.

“I think he (KL Rahul) has a proven track record. And these things happen. It has been a tough tournament for top-order batsman. I thought he was superb in the, maybe a lot of you weren’t there, in the practice game against Australia. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins… It was a pretty good attack,” Dravid said at the pre-match presser.

“He is suited for these sort of pitches. He has got a great all-around game, he is got a great back-foot game. Which is very much required in these conditions,” he added.

Dravid is not the only one who had endorsed Rahul, earlier batting coach Vikram Rathour also defended the opening batter in the pre-match press conference against South Africa. Furthermore, the head coach revealed he has no doubts who would be opening for India in the tournament.

“In these conditions we are able to afford him some time. We are completely backing him and we have no concerns at all. When he gets going, and I have seen that against a top class attack against Australia, I know this guy will make an impact. So, in Rohit and my mind there is absolutely no doubt ‘who’s gonna open for us.’”

Earlier KL Rahul had failed to gauge the inswinger from Naseem Shah at the MCG in the opening match against Pakistan, and experts have pointed how he has been dismissed playing defensive strokes. Critics also say that the Karnataka batter doesn’t deliver under pressure, citing his records in inconsequential matches.

When asked by a reporter, if the team management, especially Rahul Dravid, feels difficult backing under-fire players like KL Rahul, he replied in a firm negative. Moreover, he also went onto cite a certain culture in Indian cricket.

“It’s not difficult at all for us. Kyuki humlog zyada dhyan nahi dete ki bahar log kya keh rahe hai(we don’t focus on the gossips happening in outside). We have certain ideas and beliefs about a certain player. And we know there is a certain culture in Indian cricket…where people ask ‘if Kohli scores the runs, then who’s the next guy (to target and talk about)…ok KL Rahul, if Rahul scores the runs, then who is the next guy.'”

“We have picked 15, but we can play only 11, we know their quality and we know they might not deliver for us. That doesn’t make them bad players. It’s not that difficult at all.”

