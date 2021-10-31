T20 World Cup | He's at the peak of His Confidence: Dinesh Karthik Suggests a Change in India's Playing XI For New Zealand Clash

Dinesh Karthik has suggested a big change in India’s playing for the highly-anticipated New Zealand clash which will be played on Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It is going to be a crucial game for both teams after they suffered a defeat to Pakistan in their opening matches. India struggled miserably against Pakistan as they failed to take a wicket and lost the match by 10 wickets.

Karthik advised that India should bring in Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shami. The wicketkeeper batter said that Shardul is at the peak of his confidence and has the ability to bowl anywhere in the innings.

“I would like to see one change. I would like to see Shardul Thakur play. The choice is instead of Bhuvi or Shami. Either of them is okay, both of them are great bowlers but I would love to see Shardul Thakur in the side. He’s at the peak of his confidence, getting those big wickets. He’s ready to bowl anywhere, from the first over to the death. He’s got the knack of taking wickets," he said.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Shardul was the leading wicket-taker for CSK in their title-winning campaign this season. He claimed 21 scalps in 16 matches for the four-time IPL champions in 2021.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also backed the CSK pacer and termed him as the “Lord".

“You’ve got to get the Lord in there. He can do no wrong. Lord Thakur in every format of the game, he’s just got that spark. He creates that magic and he finds a way," he told Cricbuzz.

Also Read - T20 World Cup | Will be Interesting to see How Trent Boult Bowls to Rohit Sharma: Sunil Gavaskar

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also heaped praises on Shardul ahead of the clash and reveals that the fast bowler is in the team’s plan as he adds great value to the team.

“He’s (Shardul) definitely a guy who’s in our plans, constantly making a case of for himself. He is definitely someone who can bring a lot of value to the team.”

“What role he plays or where he fits in, that’s something that I cannot obviously talk about right now. But yes, Shardul is someone who’s got great potential and he will add great value to the team,” Kohli said in a pre-match press conference.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here