T20 World Cup: 'He's One of The Best Batters in World at The Moment' - Kane Richardson Lauds Indian Batsman

Australia pacer Kane Richardson heaped huge praise on the Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav and called him one of the best in the world at the moment. Suryakumar is currently ranked number 2 in the ICC T20I batting charts. He has the unique ability to play 360-degree which makes him a vital cog in the Indian batting line-up.

The 32-year-old smashed a crucial half-century against Australia in a warm-up match on Monday. He scored 50 runs off 33 balls which was laced with 6 fours and a six.

Richardson claimed four wickets with the ball which also includes Surya’s scalp. The Aussie pacer lauded the Indian batter and suggested that it was probably the first time when Surya mistimed against them in recent times.

India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up

“I think it was the first time he (Suryakumar Yadav) missed the middle of the bat against us. He’s one of the best batters in the world at the moment, so it was good taking him on,” Richardson told broadcasters.

The 31-year-old pacer has not been a regular in Australia XI in the shortest format as the team management preferred the trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to start in crucial matches.

Richardson admitted that he will not be starter but is ready to take the charge if anyone misses out due to form or injury issues,

“I’m not expecting to start, but if anything happens with form or injury, I could be in, just happy to be out in the middle today,” said Richardson.

Talking about playing the warm-up match, Richardson was a bit empty to play in an empty stadium as the Australian team is used to playing at full capacity against India.

“The atmosphere is really nice, we’ll go out there and enjoy our stint in the middle, the sun is out and it’s a good batting pitch. Disappointed to play in front of an empty stadium, we usually have it filled for games against India,” he added.



Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami put the concerns over his fitness to rest with a sensational 20th over as India pulled off a six-run win over Australia in their first warm-up fixture of the T20 World Cup.

KL Rahul (57 off 33) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 33) smashed entertaining half-centuries to power India to 186 for seven after Australia opted to bowl at the Gabba.

