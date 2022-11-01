T20 World Cup: 'Horrible Weather' In Store for IND vs BAN, 70 Percent Chance of Rain

After a great start to their T20 World Cup campaign with wins over arch-rivals Pakistan and Netherlands, Team India lost their third match to South Africa at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Although India doesn’t have any threat for semi-final qualification, they would like to beat Bangladesh and set the record straight before they play their last group game against Zimbabwe.

However, Adelaide has seen rains recently and if the weather app is to be believed, there is high chance that it may interrupt the match. On Monday, as India landed in the city, the weather was cloudy with a very high (95%) chance of showers, as per the Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology. Meanwhile, a net session scheduled to take place on Tuesday and showers are again expected. It will be overcast conditions with a very high (95%) chance of showers. There is also the chance of a thunderstorm.

On Matchday i.e November 2, it will be cloudy again. There are high (70%) chance of showers but with just 1-3mm rainfall. Fans will take those chances given the probability is dramatically less than the previous two days. Winds will be from west to southwesterly 25 to 35 km/h.

DK Doubtful for Bangladesh Match

Senior wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik will be a doubtful starter for India’s next T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh on Wednesday as he is suffering from back spasms which forced him to leave the field during the last five overs of the South Africa game. Karthik’s injury could pave way for Rishabh Pant’s entry into the playing XI.

Pant kept wickets from the 16th over till the end of the game against South Africa on Sunday after Karthik was forced to leave the field due to pain. The primary reason could be extremely cold conditions which can cause these kind of niggles.

The extent of severity of the back spasm couldn’t be confirmed but normally it takes anything between three to five days for pain to heal, if it is a minor one. “Karthik felt pain in his lower back. We haven’t heard about the severity of his back spasm. The medical team is working to get him fit as heat treatment and massaging helps reduce the discomfort, quickly. So don’t rule him out yet,” a senior BCCI official privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Karthik has had an underwhelming tournament so far as he scored 1 against Pakistan and 6 off 15 balls against South Africa. He is a designated finisher but not being able to cope with pace and bounce on offer at the Optus Stadium in Perth with not much support for Suryakumar Yadav in their 52-run stand did invite a bit of criticism.

Indian coaching team has also faced some flak for keeping a counter-attacking player like Pant out of the side. In Test matches, Pant has enjoyed stupendous success in Australia. He is a better player of horizontal bat shots as compared to Karthik.

