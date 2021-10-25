T20 World Cup: I Am Very Much Here, Responds Harbhajan Singh to Shoaib Akhtar’s ‘Kahaan Ho Yaar’ Dig

After India’s dismal show in their opening encounter against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021, Indian supporters and pundits were left disappointed and Harbhajan Singh was one of them. Once India’s prime spinner, Singh had been involved in banters over the game with former Pakistan express bowler Shoaib Akhtar for a long time. So, when Pakistan beat India on Sunday, Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to take a dig at Indian cricketer. This was Pakistan’s first ever victory over India in ICC World Cups, both 50 overs T20.

After the dominating victory, Shoaib took a sly dig at Harbhajan. “Kahaan ho yaar @harbhajan_singh ??” tweeted the pacer with a ‘face with monocle’ emoji. To which, Bhajji responded saying “I am very much here,” along with a congratulatory message for the Rawalpindi express.

Kahan ho yaar @harbhajan_singh ??— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 24, 2021

“Theek hai theek hai.. Mubarak ho aap logo ko.. I am very much here..,” the cricketer wrote.

Theek hai theek hai.. Mubarak ho aap logo ko.. I am Very much here..see you on @Sportskeeda we shall discuss this game..enjoy you win https://t.co/qrV3BAtmWN— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 25, 2021

The two former cricketers had been having banter on TV and the internet with Shoaib having to put up a brave face before the game to Harbhajan’s confidence boasting about India’s undefeated past record in World Cups against Pakistan. In fact, Bhajji even jokingly asked Shoaib for a walk-over on one occasion, which the speedster responded to after the game with a video where the tweet read, “Haanji? Walk over chahiye tha @harbhajan_singh?" The former cricketr has pinned this tweet on his Twitter profile.

Talking about the game, it was a humiliating defeat for the Indian team who conceded by 10 wickets. After losing the toss, the Virat Kohli-led side had to bat first. From the very beginning, the carnage started with Shaheen Afridi sending back both the openers Rohit Sharma(0) and KL Rahul (3) in the first and the third over, respectively. Then, it was up to Kohli to stabilize the inning and rebuild, but he did not get enough support from number 4 Surya Kumar Yadav,who got out for 11.

Rishabh Pant did show some promising actwith his 39 but despite that and Kohli’s half-century, India could only muster 151, never really recovering from the initial destruction by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

It was an extremely easy chase for Pakistan as they did not lose a single wicket and chased the total in 17.5 overs.

