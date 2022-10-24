T20 World Cup: ‘I Saw it Unfold in Front of My Eyes’ – Chasemaster Virat Kohli’s Piece de Resistance at the MCG

Close friends and relatives sent messages about how unbelievable the experience must have been at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and watching it live from the historic venue following India’s sensational last-ball victory, courtesy Virat Kohli’s one-of-its-kind 53-ball 82 not out when the chips were down.

The only reply I managed to give most of them in between writing copies to meet the deadline, running up to the third level to attend the captains’ post-match press conferences and back to the second level, where the sprawling media box is located, and also doing a Vlog in between was, “Oh, yes. Yet to digest the unbelievable victory that I saw unfold in front of my eyes!”

I still can’t believe that I was present at the great MCG to witness one of the finest knocks in T20 cricket played by one of the finest batsmen in modern day cricket, Virat Kohli. There was tension. There was drama. There were emotions. And finally, there was joy.

We all know how emotional Kohli is, overtly expressing himself and celebrating individual’s success, of himself and of his team-mates, with just an Indian win on his mind. Nothing else mattered to him. He did not have to necessarily score the winning run. He has done enough to ensure that the victory was achieved. And, if he stayed in the middle till then, which every Indian batsman strives to do and not leave it for others, then all the more welcoming. Personal milestones don’t matter anymore.

When Arshdeep Singh, playing his first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match and who is only into his fourth month in international cricket, trapped Pakistan captain Babar Azam leg before wicket for a first-ball duck, a greater number of the near housefull spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground erupted in joy. The reverberating roar from the Indian spectators was something that was to be experienced to be believed.

The roar grew louder as more and more began to fill the stands, finally making up 90,923, the official number of attendees for the high-octane India-Pakistan ICC T20 Men’s World Cup match, as Arshdeep removed Mohammad Rizwan in his second over, forcing the batsmen to top-edge an intended pull to fine leg.

With two batsmen, ranked first and third among T20I batters, and who were the architects of a 10-wicket win in the previous World Cup in Dubai exactly 365 days later – it was this day last year – back in the pavilion cheaply, the indications were good for India having a good match.

But, with an India-Pakistan match, one cannot be sure until the victory is achieved. That was how it shaped on Sunday. Pakistan bounced back with the Shan Masood-Iftikhar Ahmed partnership, the Indian bowlers gave some loose deliveries in the end even for the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf to use their long handle to clear the longest of boundaries and take Pakistan to a position of strength.

The excitement levels reached new levels, those who had Blood Pressure issues faced tense moments and I, for one, resigned to the fact that the match was going away from India’s hands when they were reduced to 31 for four in 6.1 overs. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma went cheaply, and it was not to Afridi but to Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf that I could not help but tweet that if Shaheen Shah Afridi does not get you, Naseem Shah will. And, so does Haris Rauf. The hope of India winning, irrespective of the presence of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the middle, was diminishing.

It was an eerie experience at the stadium when the crowd went quiet when India were four down and faced an uphill task. The stadium that was reverberating with constant shouts of ‘Jeetega Bhai Jeetega, India Jeetega’ went silent for a while. Even as the Pakistan supporters shouted, that was not as loud as the Indian supporters collectively. Undoubtedly, the Indian supporters outnumbered the Pakistan fans at the stadium. It came to a stage that the boundary side jockeys had to appeal to the spectators to ‘Make Some Noise’ after every over.

Kohli did not give up. The Kohli that I have seen in Dubai, scoring 35 in his first outing after taking more than a month’s break from the game in July-August, and who scored his much-awaited 71st international century, which was his maiden T20I hundred, is of a new level. One could see the calmness in his approach, a single-minded approach to contribute to India’s victory and also to enjoy his game.

Even as wickets fell at the other end, Kohli was determined never to lose his wicket. And, all the more so as it was against Pakistan, at the MCG and in a World Cup match. Even as the asking rate was rising, Kohli managed to find the gaps, hit over the top that was clear of the fielders and safe, and the noise began to return at the MCG.

Kohli survived an appeal for bat-pad off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and the next ball was slammed straight for a six in the 12th over, the crowd was back on its feet and the shouts broke the decibel barriers. Even as Pandya went into a shell in the second half of his vital knock of 40, the pressure to score runs began to mount on Kohli. And, there were more anxious faces that one of the Indian fans, Keerthi Harisankar, said that her BP levels shot up and that India were going to be smashed as India needed 70 in 36 balls, which was less than 12 runs an over, and then 54 runs off the last four overs, which was 13.5 runs an over.

The reporters from the world over, largely Indians in attendance at the press box, had to keep their reports ready. Usually, what happens with the journalists is that the report is kept ready more or less as they get a sense of which way the match was heading. But, on Sunday, while most of them kept their reports ready along the lines of an India defeat, they had to write all over again once the script changed, thanks to Kohli. And, certainly no one was complaining at all.

Such was the see-saw kind of a situation that even in the last over, when India needed 16 to win, Pakistan spinner Md Nawaz came under pressure. Though he managed to dismiss Pandya off the first ball, the belief was still there as in walked ‘finisher’ Dinesh Karthik.

Karthik walked in a similar situation, though the required runs off the last over was not so much, in the Asia Cup opener against the same opposition. That time, he walked in to join Pandya. This time it was Kohli. In Dubai, he took a single off the first ball he faced to give Pandya the strike. At the MCG, he hit a full toss for a single to give Kohli the strike.

With four legal deliveries remaining, 15 to get and Kohli was in, anything could have happened. Fears were abound what if Kohli went for a six and ended up top-edging to a fielder inside the circle like Pandya fell; what if he miscued a big hit and found a fielder manning the boundary line as the ground is usually larger than what you find in India; what if he stepped out and Azam bowled a wide to have him stumped?

Anything was possible. After all, Kohli is human. But, he showed that he was not an ordinary human. He was super human, absorbing pressure, raising his game in front of a packed stadium and putting on a show.

Kohli, who has cleared the longest of boundaries, took two runs to retain the strike. Thirteen needed off 3. You needed to hit three fours to level the scores.

And send one of them over the far boundaries for a six to give yourself a chance of a win. Or hope the bowler to bowl a wide and give an extra run while also bowling an additional delivery. That precisely happened, and Kohli is one to cash in on the slightest of such opportunities. A waist-high full toss was smashed for a six over square leg, the chubby umpire from South Africa, Marais Erasmus signalling No Ball for above-waist high only made the spectators shout in joy much beyond their capacity even if it meant throat pain for a couple of days.

The Pakistan players led by Azam had a discussion with the umpires about the height of the ball, Dinesh Karthik at non-striker’s kept his sharp ears in the discussion that followed while Kohli, at the striker’s end, was focussing on which stand of the MCG to hit the next ball.

When the giant screen flashed No Ball for waist high, Kohli celebrated in his usual manner of pumping his fists. So, India have got seven runs from zero ball, so to say, and still there were three legal deliveries remaining with six to get. Free Hit.

Kohli on strike, the crowd had prayers on their lips. Resigned to fate that Kohli would see India through, a few of the Pakistani fans started to leave the ground to avoid the rush and to catch the public transport to reach homes in far-off suburbs as it was close to 11pm local time, four hours since the first ball was bowled in the match.

Nawaz bowled a wide outside the off-stump. The Free Hit stayed. With five off the last three, Kohli attempted to sweep, missed the line and the ball hit the stumps. An alert Kohli and the swift Karthik took three byes as the ball rolled to third man.

Two to go, two to get. Karthik, and not Kohli, was on strike. Karthik the finisher would have found any part of the ground even in his sleep but Nawaz was sent down the leg, Karthik missed it and wandered outside the crease to steal a single only to be stumped.

One to go, two to get, and R Ashwin, who can hit the ball cleanly, just ensured that he did not do anything silly. And, anything down the leg-side, let it go untouched to earn a wide. And, that’s what Nawaz gifted.

One off the last ball, Kohli could not hide his joy as Ashwin drove with a straight bat. After all, he has five Test hundreds and has been a frontline batsman in his formative years, cleared mid-off to hit the winning run. Suryakumar Yadav sprinted to the middle even as Ashwin raised his bat in celebration and turned back to join and hug Kohli. Yadav’s sprint towards Kohli was an indication of not only how much the win meant but the manner in which it was achieved.

From a hopeless situation, to turn the match around, the Indian spectators returned home rejoicing, satisfied and for a truly Happy Diwali!

It was an experience for me to be at the MCG for the first time covering a match. For someone who has grown up in Chennai listening to radio commentary of India’s tours of Australia in the 1980s, waking up early in the morning, and then watching on television, listening to the likes of Richie Benaud, Ian Chappell, Bill Lawry and Tony Greig, the iconic Boxing Day Test match, the B&H World Championship of Cricket triumph of 1985, the dream of being at the MCG was realised after years.

When a friend mentioned that I must be missing Diwali at home, my instant reply was ‘It is certainly worth it.” Yes, the match could have been watched and enjoyed at home in India on TV, but nothing comes anywhere close to being at the venue and experiencing the atmosphere first-hand.

It still gives me goosebumps that I witnessed one of the greatest knocks in modern day and one of India’s greatest victories live at, of all the places, MCG.

Over to the SCG next!

