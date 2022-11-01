T20 World Cup: ICC 'Incredibly Disappointed' By Virat Kohli's Privacy Breach In Perth Hotel

After Virat Kohli shared a video of a fan breaching his privacy at a hotel in Perth, Australia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reacted to the incident and described it as “the gross invasion of privacy.” A spokesperson of ICC has stated that cricket’s international governing body is working with event hotels and security providers to ensure that this remains a one-off incident.

“The ICC is incredibly disappointed by the gross invasion of privacy suffered by a member of the Indian traveling party at the Crown Perth, during their team’s pre-event preparation ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. We continue to work with event hotels and security providers to ensure that this remains an isolated incident and player privacy is fully respected at all times,” ICC’s spokesperson was quoted as saying on Monday.

Virat Kohli shared a video on Instagram which showed a fan crossing the line and filming his entire hotel room on a mobile phone. The former India captain penned a note on Instagram and lambasted the said fan for sneaking into his hotel room. In the caption, he expressed shock and stated that he was “appalled” by the video.

The 33-year-old wrote, “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all? I am NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

The Perth hotel, where the Indian men’s cricket team was staying, has issued an apology to Virat Kohli and said that it has fired the employees responsible for the incident. The hotel also revealed that it is conducting an investigation into the whole matter with a third-party contractor and that the original video was swiftly removed from the social media platform. Team India will take on Bangladesh in their next match of the T20 World Cup on November 2 in Adelaide.

