ICC Leadership Incapable of Taking Timely Crucial Decisions: BCCI Official

Cricket Australia, on their part, has made it clear that they would prefer to not host the T20 World Cup this year.

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2020, 2:07 PM IST
BCCI logoBCCI will look to chalk out a plan to begin the skill-based training program at the local with the help of the State Cricket Associations (AFP PHOTO)

The ICC is still undecided about the men’s T20 World Cup that is scheduled for October-November in Australia due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The tournament is scheduled to be played between 18 October to 15 November.

Understandably, the organisers would prefer to hold out for as long as they can before pushing the tournament back, especially given that Australia allowed fans to return for sporting events earlier this month.

The ICC’s constant dilly-dallying however is making matters worse for the BCCI, as they have to wait till the decision on the T20 World Cup is made before moving ahead with the plans of the cash-rich IPL, which has been affected by the pandemic.

"These incessant delays in finalising the election process and also in the decision on the T20 World Cup indicate that the ICC leadership is incapable of taking crucial decisions timely. The ICC top brass needs to answer as to why they are delaying the decision. It seems that the whole world other than them are aware that it is not practical to hold the tournament as per existing schedule," a BCCI Official was quoted as saying by IANS.

Also Read: ICC Board Meeting: Decision on T20 World Cup Postponement Deferred Till Next Month

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel has made it clear that the Indian board will plan on the cash-rich league only after the ICC decides on the T20 World Cup.

"We are looking at the September-October window but that is subject to the postponement of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup," he said.

Cricket Australia, on their part, has made it clear that they would prefer to not host the T20 World Cup this year.

The ICC, who are expected to decide on the fate of the T20 World Cup and the the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in July, had agreed to continue exploring a number of contingency plans until next month whilst also planning for delivery of the events in the scheduled window is ongoing.

