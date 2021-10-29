T20 World Cup: ‘I’ll Surely Consider Him Ahead of Pandya’ - Gavaskar Names Hardik’s ‘Replacement’ for New Zealand Clash

Hardik Pandya has been in the limelight ever since he was named in India’s 15-man squad for the ICC t20 World Cup 2021. The all-rounder has been under scrutiny for not bowling full-throttle in the recent past which also raised his inclusion in the playing XI against Pakistan; the game that Men in Blue lost by 10 wickets.

Several experts believe that the Indian team management must look for options beyond Pandya if he is unable to contribute with the ball. Former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar has opined that the likes of Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur can be included in the mix for the next face-off against New Zealand as the duo has been in decent form lately.

In a conversation with Sports Tak, Gavaskar said, “If Hardik Pandya is not bowling due to that shoulder injury he sustained in the match against Pakistan Ishan Kishan has been in brilliant form so I will surely consider him ahead of Pandya.”

“And perhaps, you can think of Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But otherwise, if you make too many changes, then you will show the opposition that you have panicked,” he added.

Pandya picked up a shoulder injury while batting against Pakistan on Sunday. As a result, he didn’t take the field in the second innings and obviously, didn’t bowl. Bhuvneshwar, on the other hand, didn’t impress with his bowling show. He conceded 25 runs in his three overs at an economy of 8.30.

As far as the forms of Ishan and Shardul are concerned, the duo has produced some exceptional performances to be in the good books of the experts. After beginning his international career in style, the former has hit a half-century in his last three T20 innings, including the 70 not out against England in India’s first warm-up game in Dubai.

While Shardul was Phenomenal in Chennai Super Kings’ victorious IPL 2021 campaign. He picked up 21 wickets from 16 games at an average of 25.09.

