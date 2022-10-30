T20 World Cup, IND vs SA: Deepak Hooda Replaces Axar Patel as Rohit Sharma Elects to Bat Against South Africa

Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in a Group 2 T20 World Cup match at Perth Stadium, Perth. India, who have played a couple of practice matches in Perth ahead of the tournament, have an idea about the pitch which was the reason behind Rohit’s quick decision on Sunday. The Men in Blue are currently at the top of the points table in Group 2, while the Proteas are placed third with one win and one draw match due to rain.

India made one change to their XI from the last match as Deepak Hooda got a chance in place of Axar Patel. South Africa have some quality left-handers in their side which might be the reason behind the management’s decision to drop Axar. The pitch will also assist the bowlers and Hooda’s inclusion will strengthen India’s batting line-up.

South Africa also made a change as Tabraiz Shamsi missed out and made way for Lungi Ngidi at the bouncy Perth surface.

Captain Rohit was confident at the toss as he claims that the camp at WACA ahead of the tournament helped the batters to get used to the bounce of the surface.

“We will bat. It’s a good surface, we know what to expect and what to do on this pitch. We had a camp across at the WACA, helped us get used to the bounce for both batters and the bowlers. But this is an important game from where the tournament is, we just have to follow the routine and trust the process, just stay calm and execute the plans. One change – Axar misses out, Hooda is in,” Rohit said at the toss.

While South Africa captain Temba Bavuma feels that his team has a bowling attack which can exploit the Perth pitch.

“Big game for us, have had a good start to the tournament, it;’s a big opportunity to test our skills against a strong Indian team. We would have probably batted as well, could be slightly tough to bat under lights, but we now need to bowl well and restrict them to a low score. The conditions are similar to what we have at home and it’s a surface which our pacers can exploit. One change – Shamsi misses out, Ngidi comes in,” Bavuma said.



India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

