T20 World Cup: India Ace Strategy, Execution vs Scotland to Keep Semis Hopes Alive

Looking at the manner in which India won their last two fixtures against Afghanistan and Scotland by 66 runs and eight wickets, respectively, one wonders where this kind of dominating performance went missing in their opening two encounters against Pakistan and New Zealand.

India’s victory against Afghanistan ought to have been by an even bigger margin but for the unnecessary runs leaked in the last few overs. The ruthless demolition of Scotland with 81 balls to spare on Friday night was just what this Indian team is capable of performing on a consistent basis. The win on Friday night has kept India’s hopes alive of sneaking through to the semifinals in the ICC T20 World Cup, though it looks like a distant possibility.

The victories on either side of Diwali have only boosted India’s Net Run Rate, from negative after the second defeat against New Zealand to having the highest NRR in Group II and the second-highest among the Super 12 teams (+1.619) behind England (+3.183).

India’s efforts against Afghanistan and Scotland would mean nothing if, on Sunday, New Zealand posted a simple win against Afghanistan. That would mean New Zealand finishing Group II with four wins from five matches. New Zealand are expected to win against the Asian team in Abu Dhabi (a 3.30 pm IST start) and render India’s last encounter against Namibia the following day a mere formality.

But as of now, India are still alive in the tournament. They were so dominating against Scotland as they were against Afghanistan that you may be excused if you even wished ‘how nice it’d be if only the results of India’s two warm-up matches against England and Australia were swapped with their results against Pakistan and New Zealand’.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2021: We Have Been Batting Like This in Practice Games, Says Virat Kohli

The dominant opening partnerships that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave against Afghanistan (140 in 14.4 overs) and Scotland (70 in 5 overs) were obviously missing in the earlier two. Agreed that the quality of bowling they faced upfront against Pakistan and New Zealand was different to what they faced against Afghanistan and Scotland. But, Rohit and Rahul are two destructive batters that the quality of the opposition should not matter at all. How often have they made batting look so easy and pleasing to the eye with their strokeplay!

It was a simple but crucial matter of having lost the toss in Dubai against Pakistan and New Zealand that cost India the matches. Had India won the toss in those fixtures, India would have been sitting pretty now with four played, 4 won, 8 points, rather than the actual scenario of 4 played, 2 won, two lost, 4 points.

At the same Dubai International Cricket Stadium where India faced reverses in their opening two fixtures, captain Virat Kohli, on his 33rd birthday, found luck with the coin after his opposite number from Scotland, Kyle Coetzer, called wrong. Rightly so, India opted to bowl first after having been at the receiving end of the dew factor in the earlier two matches at this venue.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Everything went right on the day. Restricting Scotland to under 100 and to achieve the target in under ten overs was the way to go if India seriously thought of keeping their NRR high. India could not have asked for more from their spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy after their pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami struck upfront in the Power Play.

While Jadeja ended up with his career-best T20I figures of 3/15, the pressure created by Ashwin and Chakravarthy at the other end could not be discounted, more so after the senior-most off-spinner went for aplenty in his initial deliveries. Jadeja’s strikes in the middle-overs served perfect for Bumrah (2/10) and Shami (career-best 3/15) to polish off the tail, including a team hat-trick, and dismiss Scotland for 85. Call it bowling in partnerships, and this match had it all for India.

One may wonder if batting first would have been a better option for India against Scotland, considering the circumstances India were in with the NRR being foremost on their minds. Bat first, post as much total as possible, like what they did against Afghanistan (210/2), though India were put in to bat in that match in Abu Dhabi on November 3.

Assuming that India did first and posted in excess of 200, or even say 250 considering the bowling of Scotland, what was the guarantee that India would have bowled out the Scots to under 100? Especially having to bowl with the wet ball and also the fact that batting second is a different proposition as against batting first in night matches in Dubai.

Knowing the target and to achieve it in the required number of deliveries using the mathematical calculations was the right way to go about it after winning the toss. And, after having bowled out Scotland for 85, the magic number for India was 7.1 overs or 43 deliveries in which to meet the target to overtake others in Net Run Rate. That Rahul and Rohit provided the same not only talked about India’s dominance against Scotland but also reiterated their stature in world cricket.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2021: Records Tumble as KL Rahul Hits Second Fastest Fifty by an Indian

This was underlined by the winning shot, a six straight down the ground by Suryakumar Yadav, to take India home in 6.3 overs and to their biggest ever victory margin in terms of the number of deliveries unused. Everything that could go right for India did go right on the day. Even the six that Rahul pulled off right-arm medium-pacer Brad Wheal that just eluded the diving fielder Michael Leask at the boundary indicated that it was India’s day all the way.

Playing three spinners proved just the right prescription for India. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar said after the match that India should have played three spinners against New Zealand and should do so against Namibia. Playing to your strengths is often the mantra in cricket.

One may look at India winning both their matches after recalling the vastly experienced Ashwin against Afghanistan as a positive vibe and that India may have erred in not playing him straightaway against Pakistan because experience over current form is what matters in such crucial matches. Perhaps the biggest mistake India made was to send Ishan Kishan to open with Rahul against New Zealand and thereby pushing Rohit to No. 3 and Kohli to No. 4.

Let bygones be bygones. How much ever you criticise that move or other mistakes that India made, the results against Pakistan and New Zealand would not be reversed. At least India have learnt from their mistakes and not made newer mistakes against Afghanistan and Scotland.

Now that the Indian team is back in its mojo, as Kohli called at the post-match presentation, all eyes will be on the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match on Sunday. An Afghanistan win keeps India alive in the competition. A New Zealand win means India are out of contention for the semifinal berth.

Either way, India will have a lot to circumspect from their opening two losses, which will rankle the team until they make it to the semifinals or the final and win the ICC T20 World Cup, whenever that may be.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here